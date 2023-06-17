Home » Altarage – Cataract – HeavyPop.at
Entertainment

Altarage – Cataract – HeavyPop.at

by admin
Altarage – Cataract – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver
on June 10, 2023
in EP

As a preview on Worst Case Scenariothe follow-up to the vinyl-only album that fell under the radar in many places Corrupted Sunsend Altarage die Cataract EP into the race.

Handnumbered in physical form and limited to 150 copies as a one-off pressing, this EP, should all three tracks ultimately be found on the regular studio album that is in the starting blocks, will not be completely redundant for collectors – and the final positive rating at this point in this respect apart from this fact also be obsolete.

The anticipation of the new long player of the Spaniards increases eruptively in the face of this herald. Cataract finally picks up as typical bestial dissonant Death Metal in the blackened lye, frenzied stop-and-go thresholds break up with sick riffs and blasting rhythms to a nagging stream up to a stoic staccato attack. Sacrificial Annihilation then harassed even more directly and chaotically than dizzying forward rampant hate drive, which leads into a mad groove, only to escalate all the more psychotically to rage.
The B-side of the record, on the other hand, beats with the almost eight-minute track Worst Case Scenario swampy in the caves of atmospheric work with martially rumbling drone guitar, where the scenario remains in a grinding trance and the frequencies only shift in nuances. Of course you have to accept that, even if the uncomfortable sound installation doesn’t wash out any really original identity – probably also with the assumption that these two sides of the altarage-esque coin will work even more coherently in the possible album context.

See also  The national government said that the transfers to the Córdoba Retirement Fund "are up to date"

Print article

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence: art, artist or medium?

Ouyang Nana celebrates her 23rd birthday in the...

From normcore to sandlercore fashion trend 2023 –...

STRAY GODS – Olympus

Max Tschida & Tobias Faulhammer – „Rise and...

RIVERS OF NIHIL – release new single “The...

“WE ARE EACH OTHER’S LIFE JACKETS” – ROYAL...

Is it true that “Tang Bohu spots autumn...

Imperial Triumphant – Paranoid Android

DUFF MCKAGAN – Announces third solo album

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy