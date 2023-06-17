Altarage – Cataract – HeavyPop.at

As a preview on Worst Case Scenariothe follow-up to the vinyl-only album that fell under the radar in many places Corrupted Sunsend Altarage die Cataract EP into the race.

Handnumbered in physical form and limited to 150 copies as a one-off pressing, this EP, should all three tracks ultimately be found on the regular studio album that is in the starting blocks, will not be completely redundant for collectors – and the final positive rating at this point in this respect apart from this fact also be obsolete.

The anticipation of the new long player of the Spaniards increases eruptively in the face of this herald. Cataract finally picks up as typical bestial dissonant Death Metal in the blackened lye, frenzied stop-and-go thresholds break up with sick riffs and blasting rhythms to a nagging stream up to a stoic staccato attack. Sacrificial Annihilation then harassed even more directly and chaotically than dizzying forward rampant hate drive, which leads into a mad groove, only to escalate all the more psychotically to rage.

The B-side of the record, on the other hand, beats with the almost eight-minute track Worst Case Scenario swampy in the caves of atmospheric work with martially rumbling drone guitar, where the scenario remains in a grinding trance and the frequencies only shift in nuances. Of course you have to accept that, even if the uncomfortable sound installation doesn’t wash out any really original identity – probably also with the assumption that these two sides of the altarage-esque coin will work even more coherently in the possible album context.

Cataract EP by ALTARAGE

