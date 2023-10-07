ALTERIUM – cover SABATON hit “Bismarck”

After the announcement about the signing to AFM Records, there is now a first foretaste of the upcoming album with the SABATON cover “Bismarck” by ALTERIUM.

ALTERIUM, the new Italian power metal band around their charismatic exceptional voice Nicoletta Rosellini (ex. Kalidia, Walk in Darkness), has a second single today, a cover version of the SABATON classic “Bismarck”. published. The song will also be featured on the upcoming debut, which will be released in early 2024 via AFM Records.

Singer Nicoletta is happy:

“I couldn’t be more excited about our new single, a cover of Sabaton’s iconic song ‘Bismarck. This song has always been one of my favorite songs. We worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the original while infusing it with our energy, also bringing in orchestral composer Gabriele Boschi (Winterage) to add even more intensity to the arrangements.”

Founded in 2022, ALTERIUM consists of Nicoletta and her former KALIDIA bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitar) and Dario Gozzi (drums), as well as guitarist Alessandro Mammola from Draconicon and bassist Luca Scalabrin (Altair).

After KALIDIA parted ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and is now finally developing her full potential as a singer and songwriter. Together with producer Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), ALTERIUM have recorded a bombastic debut album. More album details and singles are expected to follow soon, so get ready for ALTERIUM as they take the power metal scene by storm with their powerful sound, big riffs, explosive drums, majestic choirs and captivating grooves!

ALTERIUM are:

Nicoletta Rosellini – Gesang

Paolo Campitelli – Guitar

Alessandro Mammola – Gitarre

Luca Scalabrin – Bass

Dario Gozzi – Drums

