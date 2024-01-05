Home » Although there were some frustrating and difficult times, it was a year that felt like fun![豊田裕大ブログ]
Hello, I’m Yudai Toyoda!

It’s already the end of the year, and as I was writing this, I realized that I might not be able to go camping, which was my goal this year. No, I can’t go.

I want to go, even if I can’t go camping, I want to experience nature like lakes.

There’s still time, so I’ll do my best. With a bullet.lol

I looked back at what I had done this year on my calendar, but it was all I remembered.

Many of the movies I’ve appeared in have been released, and I’ve been able to appear on stage for a surprising number of greetings, and the characters I’ve played have received a different response than I’ve ever received before.

I was so happy that all the men’s non-models were able to walk at the Girls Award.

I have appeared in many dramas and am currently filming the drama “The Couple’s Secret” which will be broadcast from January 4th next year.

I want to run hard until the end!

There were more frustrating and difficult things than last year, but I still felt like it was a fun year.

I hope that next year I will be able to receive even better stimulation, and that I can be someone who can give.

Happy new year everyone!

