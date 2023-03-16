Gonzalo Álvez and David Zalazar continue with their fine-tuning at Talleres. They were part of the call for the reserve division led by Walter Ribonetto, for this Thursday’s match against Banfield, for the eighth date of the Projection tournament.

Álvez was very important in Javier Gandolfi’s second internship, especially in the Copa Argentina, a tournament in which he won the title from Francisco Pizzini to the point that he played the final against the Patronato de Paraná in Mendoza. In the case of the player who came from Argentinos Juniors, he only managed to play 15 minutes in his debut with Independiente. Before Banfield’s youth, he went to the bank.

In the “Tino” team, the reinforcement Franco Saavedra (not yet debuted) and the youthful Tomás Palacios, who already debuted in 2022, were also part of the game.

What Fassi said

In “Mística Albiazul”, the launch of the 2023 season held in a five-star hotel, the Albiazul president spoke about Álvez and Zalazar, in the 1-for-1 that he made of the entire squad.

About Alvez. “You surprised us all in that Argentine Cup final against Patronato. you earned it It’s a bit, Sequeira’s message. These possibilities that football and life give you… You are privileged. Soccer gives them very rarely. Hundreds of thousands of players would like to be sitting there, in those first two rows. And you are You have to take advantage of them. Full time. Don’t give away a gram. Because you have all the talent to be a different player. But there are others, they may be doing things that you are not doing. That’s where your chances go. Noooo. Brother, it cost you a lot to be in that final. You are emerged here. We are going to help you. We trust a lot. You are the product of the efforts of all the people who are here. Take it like this. You are going to play a lot in Talleres and you are also going to go abroad ”, commented the albiazul top manager.

About Zalazar. “It was not easy to negotiate with Argentinos. He always brings out youngsters. We observe you and talk about your benefits. We did it with the DT of the reserve Walter Ribonetto. You will be different in Talleres and Argentine soccer. That’s why we bought you. Do not despair with the level of adaptation or the physical demand. Trust the club, ”he specified about a player that Talleres bought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

