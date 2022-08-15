On the evening of the 14th, Alyssa Chia posted a message to celebrate her daughter’s 7th birthday. She said that this was the first time that she did not spend her birthday with her. “Full of thoughts and blessings” expressed her love for her daughter. , and also boasted that Bubba was a great sister and daughter.

At the same time, Alyssa Chia also lamented that time flies so fast, in addition to cherishing or cherishing. More bluntly, “Thank you for being my baby, thank you for being a good sister and a great sister”.

At the end of the article, Alyssa Chia also wrote her blessings to Bubba. She hopes that Bubba will be safe and healthy, not to quarrel with her sister Poniu, and to be a kind girl with her own ideas. “Explore the future with a curious and enthusiastic heart, love everything life gives you, love the earth, and mother loves you.”

Although Alyssa Chia was not with Bubble this time, she still made a video call. Across the screen, Alyssa Chia and her two daughters pouted and kissed. The picture was very loving.

In the cute photos posted by Jia Jingwen, everyone really realized that the once soft and glutinous little cutie was a 7-year-old girl in a blink of an eye. Bubble is wanton in front of her mother’s camera, her big eyes are vivid and expressive, and her delicate facial features are inherited from her mother’s good genes. At first glance, she is a little beauty embryo.

Alyssa Chia also posted a photo of Bubble and her sister Ponyo. In the group photo, Bubba and Ponyo are holding a painting at the same time, and the two little ones are holding the painting and showing it to the camera obediently. It seems that the sisters get along very well.

Jia Jingwen is also “a bowl of water level” for her daughters. Before that, Jia Jingwen also posted a message to celebrate the birthday of her eldest daughter, Wutongmei.

Original title: Jia Jingwen took a photo to celebrate her daughter’s birthday: Thank you for being my baby

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling