Home Entertainment Alyssa Chia celebrates her daughter’s 7th birthday by sharing recent photos of Bubble and Ponyo
Entertainment

Alyssa Chia celebrates her daughter’s 7th birthday by sharing recent photos of Bubble and Ponyo

by admin
Alyssa Chia celebrates her daughter’s 7th birthday by sharing recent photos of Bubble and Ponyo

On the evening of the 14th, Alyssa Chia posted a message to celebrate her daughter’s 7th birthday. She said that this was the first time that she did not spend her birthday with her. “Full of thoughts and blessings” expressed her love for her daughter. , and also boasted that Bubba was a great sister and daughter.

At the same time, Alyssa Chia also lamented that time flies so fast, in addition to cherishing or cherishing. More bluntly, “Thank you for being my baby, thank you for being a good sister and a great sister”.

At the end of the article, Alyssa Chia also wrote her blessings to Bubba. She hopes that Bubba will be safe and healthy, not to quarrel with her sister Poniu, and to be a kind girl with her own ideas. “Explore the future with a curious and enthusiastic heart, love everything life gives you, love the earth, and mother loves you.”

Although Alyssa Chia was not with Bubble this time, she still made a video call. Across the screen, Alyssa Chia and her two daughters pouted and kissed. The picture was very loving.

In the cute photos posted by Jia Jingwen, everyone really realized that the once soft and glutinous little cutie was a 7-year-old girl in a blink of an eye. Bubble is wanton in front of her mother’s camera, her big eyes are vivid and expressive, and her delicate facial features are inherited from her mother’s good genes. At first glance, she is a little beauty embryo.

Alyssa Chia also posted a photo of Bubble and her sister Ponyo. In the group photo, Bubba and Ponyo are holding a painting at the same time, and the two little ones are holding the painting and showing it to the camera obediently. It seems that the sisters get along very well.

See also  Tribute to martyrs with 'immersive' performance - Xinhua English.news.cn

Jia Jingwen is also “a bowl of water level” for her daughters. Before that, Jia Jingwen also posted a message to celebrate the birthday of her eldest daughter, Wutongmei.

Original title: Jia Jingwen took a photo to celebrate her daughter’s birthday: Thank you for being my baby

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

Vertical screen to watch Youth CCTV’s new IP...

This wonderful lol scam is all over the...

The fragrance of books is overflowing in the...

Sound Magic updates the legendary huqin, and the...

It’s called Karlmann King, and it’s the most...

Beijing Film Festival Opening Forum Focuses on Film...

Caier Ying and his wife endorse Sony Ericsson:...

Beijing International Film Festival Film Power Forum Held

The daily fortune of the twelve constellations is...

How to promote wealth fortune in 2023 of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy