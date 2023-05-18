Home » Amado Boudou underwent successful carotid surgery after his decompensation
former vice president Amado Boudou was operated this Wednesday May 17th with carotid success in it Italian Hospital from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Almagro after the decompensation he suffered days ago in a talk at the University of Neuquén.

“I just got out of the carotid operation. Many thanks to TODX, the team at the Italian Hospital. WHAT AN INSTITUTION! I also want to thank the public health system of the Province of Neuquén,” the former Minister of Economy thanked in a statement.

The talk that Boudou was giving in Neuquén when he broke down.

On the other hand, he sent an “eternal hug to the militants” who supported him in recent days: “A flower is born, the sun rises every day. Where are we going, sweetheart? TO CONTINUE… ALWAYS.”

What happened to Amado Boudou

Boudou suffered a decompensation last Friday night, as part of a talk he gave at the University of Comahue in Neuquén.

The economist was transferred to the Castro Rendón hospital to be assisted by medical personnel. After that first attention, he traveled to Buenos Aires on a medical plane.

The medical flight that transports former vice president Amado Boudou, about to leave Neuquén
Boudou was transferred to Buenos Aires by medical plane.

It was at the Italian Hospital where he was assisted for a carotid occlusioncausing his health inconvenience, according to his relatives, for which he proceeded to operate on Wednesday.

The economist had gone to Neuquén to be part of the “40 years of democracy” seminar, which was promoted by the extension secretary of the Faculty of Humanities of the National University of Comahue and the Casa Patria Neuquén.

At the moment he began to speak his first words, Boudou felt bad and broke down.

