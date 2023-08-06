AMARANTHE – announce new album in Wacken

Swedish modern metal heroes AMARANTHE announced the release of their new album The Catalyst live on stage. This will be released on February 23rd, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

That afternoon, heavy music hallowed ground, metal hallowed ground Metalheads saw the beginning of another glorious chapter for one of today’s brightest modern metal stars. Six-piece Swedish band AMARANTHE announced the release of their new album The Catalyst live on stage after a smashing performance on Wacken’s main stage.

“It’s finally official! It’s been a long time and more work has gone into this album than any previous AMARANTHE record. You already have a taste of what’s to come on “Damnation Flame”, but as the most varied and eclectic AMARANTHE album to date, the unexpected awaits! We cover a lot of musical territory on The Catalyst. The Catalyst” covers a lot of musical terrain, but the core of what makes us creative is intact. It will be immediately clear that you are listening to AMARANTHE, just as it will be immediately clear that this is both a leap forward and a step up. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it” says guitarist Olof Mörck about this moment.

The Catalyst will see the light of day on February 23, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records. The album will be available digitally and in a variety of physical formats including CD, vinyl and a 2CD Special Edition.

The Catalyst is the most conceptually coherent work in AMARANTHE’s long history. Dedicated to the notions of transformation and revelation, it goes deeper than any previous album, as Olof Mörck explains.

“We’ve done these things before, but we’ve never been as theatrical as this time”, grinned Dark. „In fact, actually we all wondered if we went too far this time, but I also thought, but I also thought that this band has always been like this. Literally the first few seconds of our first video was a big blast! But yes, The Catalyst is more theatrical than ever. We’ve never been really symphonic or orchestral but this time we thought why not? Because we can! The key to this album is that we pushed the boundaries and decided to do something a little more adventurous.”

The Catalyst is the culmination of 15 years of hard work and the breathless pursuit of a musical vision of their own. Change is inevitable. Victory is certain.

The band AMARANTHE, founded in 2008, went their own way right from the start. With a sound that combines the sharpest edges of melodic metal, electronic rock and razor-sharp pop, their impact was immediate and undeniable. With their self-titled 2011 debut, the Swedes blazed a trail through the European metal scene and beyond, quickly establishing themselves as a scintillating anomaly, not least because of the unprecedented triple vocal attack that combined clean tones with exquisite melodic sensibility and ferocious growls. Over the next few years, the sextet grew in prominence, releasing a string of critically acclaimed studio albums that continually pushed the boundaries of modern metal.

AMARANTHE LIVE 2023

04.08. DE Wacken – Wacken Open Air

05.08. FI Summer – Smuggler Rok

10.08. ES Villena – Legends Of Rock

17.-19.08. CZ Moravský Krumloch – Rock Castle

20. – 24.09. DE Berlin – Full Metal Cruise

01.12. FI Jyväskyla – John Smith Rock Frozen

02.12. FI Joensuu, Unholy Winter Fest

AMARANTHE is:

Elize Ryd | vocals

Mikael Sehlin I growls

Olof Mörck | guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen | bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen | drums

Nils Molin | vocals

