AMARANTHE – Introduce new singer with new single

It’s getting hot out there: With their single ‘Damnation Flame’ released today, the Swedish modern metal heroes AMARANTHE deliver the soundtrack for a fiery festival summer.

With their symphonic touch and rousing chorus, the band once again demonstrates their outstanding songwriting skills while underscoring their image as Sweden’s most exciting metal export.

Mastermind Olof says about the new song:

“Damnation Flame’ breaks new ground for us in many ways, and in the best possible way. It’s the first AMARANTHE song to feature symphonic elements, something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and the dark vampire theme fits our take on modern melodic metal perfectly! AMARANTHE has always been about pushing boundaries and constantly reinventing ourselves, and by now you know to expect the unexpected. This is 100% pure passion poured into music as you will no doubt experience for yourself from the first second – enjoy ‘Damnation Flame’ with the promise of much more to come soon!”



Stream ‚Damnation Flame‘ HIER:

“Damnation Flame” not only marks the start of some hot live shows this summer, but also introduces AMARANTHE’s new singer Mikael Sehlin to their internationally growing fan base. Olof continues: “After a practically worldwide search and several amazing guest growers to help us out with shows and tours, we finally found just the right person for the job, in our own Swedish capital, Stockholm! Mikael Sehlin has EVERYTHING it takes to join the AMARANTHE line-up and his versatility and musicality perfectly complements and underscores our vision for our new album and the future of AMARANTHE in general. From the deepest, guttural grunts to the highest screams, Mikael is growling perfection personified, so please welcome the new star to the AMARANTHE firmament!”

Mikael Sehlin himself: “Hi everyone, this is Mike! I am very excited to announce that I will be taking the place as the new Amaranthe grower and I can’t wait to meet you guys out there! I hope you enjoy the upcoming tracks that I have had the privilege of recording growls to. Take care and see you soon!”

The newest member of the AMARANTHE family stars in the music video for ‘Damnation Flame’, the band’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Hold your breath and follow the creatures of the night into their vampiric lair to witness the initiation of their newest victim…er…member. Watch the video for ‘Damnation Flame’ here:

AMARANTHE LIVE 2023

01.07. ES Viveiro – Resurrection Fest

04.08. DE Wacken – Wacken Open Air

05.08. FI Summer – Smuggler Rok

10.08. ES Villena – Legends Of Rock

17.-19.08. CZ Moravský Krumloch – Rock Castle

20. – 24.09. DE Berlin – Full Metal Cruise

01.12. FI Jyväskyla – John Smith Rock Frozen

02.12. FI Joensuu, Unholy Winter Fest

AMARANTHE is:

Elize Ryd | vocals

Mikael Sehlin I growls

Olof Mörck | guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen | bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen | drums

Nils Molin | vocals

Band Links

The post AMARANTHE – Introduce new singer with new single appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

