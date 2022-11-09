On November 6th, the “Amazing Beauty, Splendid Night” jointly created by Douyin and Xuxu Huasheng Full Content Group kicked off at the CHAO Hotel in Beijing. As a special celebration of the 100th issue of “T Splendid”, a media under Xuxu Huasheng, “Amazing Beauty · Splendid Night” is also the first “Beauty”-themed event of “T Splendid”, which not only reflects “T Splendid” The observation of China‘s fashion and beauty industry has continued the refinement of beauty that “T Splendid” has always been a cultural leading media.





“Amazing Beauty, Splendid Night” specially invited the founder and artist Nan Lang of THE FLOCKS to provide visual creativity. Landscape on the screen, splendid in the heart – with the screen as the core element, the event leads the audience from the red carpet to the show to explore the diverse and eclectic “Oriental Beauty”. Actors, supermodels, singers, artists, writers, directors, Douyin creators and anchors participated in the theme interpretation. “Amazing Beauty · Splendid Night” is also one of the “Amazing Beauty” series events of Douyin’s live broadcast IP. Douyin’s[Amazing Beauty]account broadcasted the event live, from the red carpet, dressing room to T stage, It showed users the wonderful front and back scenes of “Splendid Night” in an all-round way.





Actors Dong Xuan, Fu Jing, supermodel He Sui, singer INTO1 Lin Mo, actors Li Qin, Qu Chuxiao, Qiu Tian, ​​Shi Pengyuan, Wu Jinyan, Wu You, Xing Fei, Ying Er, Yuan Shanshan, Zhang Yifan, Zhang Xueying, singers Jane Zhang

In 2015, “T Splendid” was officially launched, and the “cultural leader” has since reached thousands of readers. From “Recording the Changing Global Cultural Landscape” to “China and the World under Cultural Beliefs”, from the first issue to the 100th issue, the faith has never been shaken. The answer to what constitutes a medium’s mission is constantly changing. But what is certain is that the era needs truth, goodness, and beauty, and it needs a clear judgment, and it also needs a platform on which a good vision can be placed. Despite the unprecedented complexity people are facing, there is nothing more in the mind than the individual’s ability to draw strength from universal prosperity—that’s the beauty of it all.





Under the continuous analysis, interpretation and interpretation, “T Splendid” not only clearly established its own aesthetics, but also continued to influence more people. As a major industry deeply related to daily life, beauty, especially the rise of local beauty brands, has awakened the great enthusiasm of Chinese people for the “Oriental”. Behind these passions is not only a nation’s rediscovery of its own aesthetics, but also closely related to the performers who enjoy it. Complement each other, cause each other, beauty has gradually evolved from practice to a trend: it is everywhere and condensed into an upward force. It is self-confidence, recognition, and joy, and it is the “great” that every traveler of “T Splendid” has gained in their aesthetic journey. In fact, this is also the reason why “T Splendid” and Douyin have joined hands to create this event. We hope to use “Amazing Beauty· Splendid Night” to add a point about the Chinese people’s “self” to this ongoing aesthetic journey. Aesthetic cognition” and “the aesthetic changes of the times”.





Douyin creator @Bennydong Zichu @陈绸 Cherry @陈一辉@江七 @Jessica and Owen, young actor @林小州, Douyin creator @痞小 @Tuitui _S @小Annebaby Oh @小沒dogMango @-Xu Zimeng- @杨万@智博@赵奇君





Designer Huang Wanbing, artist Lin Fanglu, director Lu Qingyi, writer Sun Yisheng, designer Yu Wanning, designer Zhou Xiangyu, cellist Mo Mo, host Yan Xuexin

KATO-KATO, Kazilan, INTO YOU, and Caitang, as representatives of domestic beauty brands that have risen rapidly in recent years, outline the modern and diverse Chinese beauty. “Amazing Beauty, Splendid Night” fashion show and four major brands jointly created a variety of customized makeup looks, combining Evening, Another Muse, Susan Fang, Rui, M Essential, Xuzhi, Shushu/Tong, Samuel Gui Yang, Jacques Wei 23 outstanding local designer brands, including clothing and makeup, have demonstrated a deep understanding of “Chinese beauty”.





“T Splendid” joins hands with domestic brands

KATO-KATO (upper left), Kazilan (upper right)

INTO YOU (bottom left) and Caitang (bottom right)

Created more than 10 makeup looks together to present three-dimensional and diverse Chinese beauty

Makeup is the expression and charm of the times, and the evolution and innovation of makeup is also a testimony to the evolution of the times. The true beauty is in all shapes and forms, and “T Splendid” will continue to explain beauty: because there are not enough narratives about “Chinese beauty”, it can’t stop. There are more than landscapes on the screen, and more than splendid beauty in the heart. The broader beauty is slowly unfolding.











