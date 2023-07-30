Amazing statements after the final whistle – Germany is threatened with the end

criticism from the boss

And Oberdorf, who booked her first appearance at this World Cup, also emphasized the positive. “You could see that we throw ourselves into every duel and don’t shy away from a duel. We can’t really blame ourselves,” said the 21-year-old VfL Wolfsburg winner in an amazingly positive manner.

On the other hand, there was criticism from the boss, who was understandably particularly annoyed by the late goal conceded. “We can’t allow Colombia to make the switch again, it mustn’t happen. But the team had the feeling that they could still make it 2-1,” said Voss-Tecklenburg after the final whistle at the press conference.

The late setback gnawed at the 55-year-old. “We have to downplay that properly. But what can I say? We have to think more result football. Now the pressure is bigger, we have to be able to deal with that.” The trainer let it be known how unnecessary she found the second goal. Their basic conclusion was much more critical than that of their players. At the same time, “MVT” also looked ahead again.

“Everyone is always playing at the limit against Germany and big nations. This is the task we have to tackle now. We have it in our own feet. If you can decide things for yourself, then you have to have the self-confidence to do it. And to do it we will work and keep trying to make things a little bit better,” said MVT, who will probably have to rebuild her defense again against the South Koreans.

Defense worries are growing – is Doorsoun enough?

Because Sara Doorsoun, actually only a replacement for the ailing Marina Hegering (bruised heel), had to be replaced at the break with a tight muscle. With central defender Kathrin Hendrich, there was only one trained defender on the pitch from the second round. The fact that Voss-Tecklenburg only took seven nominal defenders to the World Cup could now fall on her feet (t-online reported).

The wing players Jule Brand and Klara Bühl, who got bogged down against Colombia, should come into their own again against the South Koreans. There is no fear at the DFB that the tournament could be over on Thursday. “Of course, the tension is now greater than with six points. But we know what we can do. Germany is not a nation that needs to tremble – no matter which game they play,” Oberdorf looked optimistically at the group final.

