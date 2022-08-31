Amazon hosted the premiere of the record-setting series in London on Tuesday, so members of the Tolkien Society could be there to help. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos attended the premiere at the Odeon Theatre in Leicester Square to introduce the show’s first two episodes and thank the show’s creators (Patrick McKay and John D. Payne for taking his opinion seriously) On the sidelines:

“Every creator wants to receive a note from the leader, instructing them how to understand the script, how to cut the film, and they love it,” Bezos quipped. “I want to thank these two creators for their patience. Listen, and most importantly, thank them for ignoring my opinion just right.”

Bezos said that the outside world is not optimistic about this creative team, but he wisely All in the creative team, the audience will agree that he is right.

Bezos confided in the face of Tolkien’s descendants, declaring that he has been a Lord of the Rings fan since he was young:

“My grandfather introduced me to Tolkien, and I was about 13, and now my kids are fans of Tolkien, and one of my sons is pretty high-level, to the point of being a Tolkien expert. omniscient.”

“When he learned of Amazon’s involvement in this project, he walked up to me, looked me in the eyes, and said very sincerely, ‘Dad, don’t screw it up’, my son was right, Tolkien’s world came to a lot of people. It’s an honor to be fortunate enough to deconstruct this world, but also a kind of heavy responsibility.”

The organizers played the first two episodes for the audience at the premiere, after which the audience and the actors were collectively transferred to the British Library for a post-screening meeting.

Fans lined up to ask for autographs from cast members:

Amateur and professional in the same frame:

The show is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Movies on September 2, local time.

