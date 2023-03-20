Home Entertainment Amazon will lay off another 9,000 employees: casualties total 27,000 since the end of 2022
The US e-commerce giant Amazon plans to lay off 9,000 more workers “in the coming weeks”, which will add to the cut of 18,000 jobs produced by the company between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

“It has been a difficult decision, but we believe it is in the best interest of the company in the long term,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in an official document.

As reproduced by international agencies, the company’s decision to carry out a new round of layoffs would seek to optimize costs in a context marked by the “uncertainty that exists in the near future”, after the company has completed the second phase of its annual budget preparation process (OP2).

More layoffs on Amazon

“As we just wrapped up the second phase of our operating plan (“OP2”) last week, I am writing to share that we intend to eliminate around 9,000 more positions in the coming weeks, primarily across AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.” Jassy argued.

The manager noted that for several years most Amazon businesses added a significant number of staff in response to the evolution of the company’s business and the economy in general.

“However, given the economic uncertainty in which we live and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more efficient in our costs and personnel,” Jassy said.

In this way, the new layoffs will be concentrated in the cloud computing, human resources, advertising and Twitch divisions.

In the technology sector as a whole, announced layoffs are around 300,000 between 2022 and so far in 2023, according to the calculation of the Layoffs.fyi website, which measures the situation of layoffs in the sector.

