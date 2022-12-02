Home Entertainment AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Latest Joint Shoes Official Picture Album, Release Information Officially Released
Entertainment

AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Latest Joint Shoes Official Picture Album, Release Information Officially Released

by admin
AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Latest Joint Shoes Official Picture Album, Release Information Officially Released

After the brand manager Yoon Ahn took the lead to bring a demonstration of dressing, the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1, which has been announced for a long time, finally ushered in the official photo album of two color schemes of “blue/yellow” and “green/light yellow”. , Announcement of release.

Paying tribute to the 40th anniversary of the birth of Air Force 1, this model retains its classic silhouette and uses leather materials to interpret the color contrast effect. Not only the Swoosh Logo that protrudes from the heel is a highlight, but also the customized “AF1” shoelace buckle, flip-up rear Exclusive details such as the heel patch and AMBUSH engraved on the heel are also worth noting; in addition, the shoe box is relatively low-key textured, based on black and white, with the AMBUSH logo on the side.

AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 is expected to be released on December 16th through Nike and specific retailers. Readers who are interested in getting it must pay attention.

See also  Entering Japan and South Korea, "The Legend of the Secret Realm: The Ruins of Shenmu" and "One Thought" have soared overseas revenue in September |

You may also like

It is confirmed that these beauty gift boxes...

Seriously | Sexy and innocent! Isn’t the counterattack...

British Crown Prince William and His Wife Visit...

The trilogy is over and the first trailer...

The heroine who grew up “savagely” in the...

Yan Bingyan: Only by improving your acting skills...

Her works focus on ordinary people. The old...

Nike x Billie Eilish Releases New Air Force...

Hangzhou-Wenzhou double city linkage “Red Sun” warms the...

The 3 constellations that can get rid of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy