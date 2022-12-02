After the brand manager Yoon Ahn took the lead to bring a demonstration of dressing, the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1, which has been announced for a long time, finally ushered in the official photo album of two color schemes of “blue/yellow” and “green/light yellow”. , Announcement of release.

Paying tribute to the 40th anniversary of the birth of Air Force 1, this model retains its classic silhouette and uses leather materials to interpret the color contrast effect. Not only the Swoosh Logo that protrudes from the heel is a highlight, but also the customized “AF1” shoelace buckle, flip-up rear Exclusive details such as the heel patch and AMBUSH engraved on the heel are also worth noting; in addition, the shoe box is relatively low-key textured, based on black and white, with the AMBUSH logo on the side.

AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 is expected to be released on December 16th through Nike and specific retailers. Readers who are interested in getting it must pay attention.