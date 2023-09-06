AMD RX 7800XT & 7700 XT: Larger Video Memory, Stronger Performance, and 700 yuan Cheaper – First Review

Larger video memory, stronger performance, and 700 yuan cheaper! AMD RX 7800XT & 7700 XT first review

1. Foreword: The last puzzle of the RX 7000 series

It is undeniable that NVIDIA’s generation of RX 40-series GPUs is extremely successful, but that does not mean that its product line is without flaws.

For example, RTX 4060 Ti, which is the only 60 Ti graphics card in NVIDIA history that can’t beat the previous generation 70, but the price is 400 yuan more expensive than the previous generation.

Today, AMD officially released two graphics cards, the RX 7800 XT for 4099 yuan and the RX 7700 XT for 3699 yuan. The opponent of the former is the RTX 4070, while the latter is the RTX 4060 Ti.

They will be the last piece of the puzzle for RX 7000 series GPUs! According to existing news, after that, the RTX 7000 series will not launch other types of graphics cards.

These two graphics cards are both Navi 32 cores, using an MCM design similar to Navi 31, including 1 GCD and 4 MCDs. The former is an advanced TSMC 5nm process technology, using a relatively mature TSMC 6nm process technology.

GCD is Graphics Compute Die, including stream processor computing unit, VGPR media unit, AI accelerator and RT light tracing accelerator, etc., with an area of ​​about 200 mm2.

MCD means Memory Cache Die. A single MCD has an area of ​​37mm2, including 16MB Infinity Cache and a 64Bit GDDR6 memory controller.

The 4 MCDs have a total area of ​​150 mm2, forming a 256Bit video memory interface and a 64MB Infinity Cache unlimited cache.

The difference between these two new cards is that the RX 7800 XT uses a complete Navi 32 core, while the RX 7700 XT has been slightly streamlined.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT & 7700 XT specifications are as follows:

The RX 7800 XT has a total of 60 sets of RDNA3-based CU units, with a total of 3840 stream processors, 768 fewer than the RX 6800 XT.

In addition, there are 60 second-generation Ray Accelerators (ray tracing) units, 120 AI Accelerators (AI accelerators), 120 ROPs, GPU acceleration frequency 2430MHz, and TGP (whole card power consumption) 263W.

From the specification point of view, it seems to be a little worse than RX 6800 XT, but fortunately, it uses 19.5Gbps high-speed GDDR6 memory, and the bandwidth reaches 624GB/s, which is about 20% higher than that of 6800 XT. Improve graphics card performance at 2K and 4K resolutions.

RX 7700 XT is also the core of Navi 32, AMD just made some slight castration, cut off 1 MCD and 6 sets of CU, with 54 sets of CU, there are 3456 stream processors in total, 896 more than 6700 XT, Compared with 6700 XT, other parameters have also been greatly improved.

Now we are not sure who is stronger between RX 7800 XT and RTX 4070, but what is certain is that RX 7700 XT will inevitably form a crushing performance advantage over RTX 4060 Ti (the performance of the latter is not even as good as RX 6700 XT) .

