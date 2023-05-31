Home » Ameghino is forced to beat Zárate in Villa María to tie the final of the Argentine League
by admin
Ameghino from Villa Maria seek victory against Zárate Basket with the aim of tying the final series of the Argentine Basketball League. After last Monday’s defeat, León plays from 9:00 p.m. the second match of the definition for promotion to the National League.

The match takes place at the Villamariense Sports Hall and can be followed by streaming BasketPass.

Zárate surprised Ameghino in the game that opened the final, winning in Villa María by 109-94, taking advantage of a very high effectiveness in three-point shots, with 20/31.

How the Ameghino-Zárate series continues

  • 3/6, Zárate vs. Ameghino, at 9:00 p.m.
  • 5/6, Zárate vs. Ameghino, at 9:00 p.m. *
  • 8/6, Ameghino vs. Zárate, at 9:00 p.m. *

*If necessary

