Entertainment

Amei will go to Kaohsiung in April next year to start singing in Britain, France, Australia and other places in June

[The Epoch Times, December 12, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) “Amei” Zhang Huimei (aMEI) announced today (12) the addition of “aMEI ASMR World Tour Concert”, which will be held in April 2023 Going Forward Kaohsiung Arena will start singing, and will go on tour in the UK, France, Australia and other places starting in June next year.

In April this year, A-Mei performed 12 consecutive performances at the Taipei Arena with the “aMEI ASMR World Tour Concert”. And at the end of the year, she released an official video (click here) today, revealing the news of the extra concert.

Zhang Huimei announced on December 12 that the “aMEI ASMR World Tour Concert” will be added, and will start singing at the Kaohsiung Arena in April 2023. (Provided by Sound Entertainment)

In the screen, Amei can be seen on the lifting platform, followed by the big “2023 April Kaohsiung” on the screen, with Amei’s concise and powerful words: “I’m coming!” Officially announced that she will enter the Kaohsiung Arena in April next year start singing.

On the main visual poster, you can see London and Paris in June; Sin Chew, Melbourne, Sydney in July, and Hong Kong in October, etc. The Kaohsiung show and opening date will also be announced one after another.

Amei recently held concerts in four major cities in the United States, namely Chicago on the 11th, Washington DC on the 13th, Atlantic City on the 17th, and Las Vegas on the 24th and 25th, officially launching the ASMR world tour.

Responsible editor: Su Yang

