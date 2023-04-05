According to a study by Australian and Chinese researchers, in about 200 million years Asia and America would merge into a single supercontinentwhich they called Amaziah. In this sense, they explained that said land mass would be the result of the disappearance of the Pacific Ocean.

The research was carried out by scientists from Curtin University (Australia) and Peking University (China) and was published in the journal National Science Review in December 2022. To carry out the study, they used a supercomputer to perform simulations on how supercontinents are formed from the movement of tectonic plates. In this sense, they used real and current data from the tectonic plates, specifically the thickness of their structure and the force at which they move, as well as the internal cooling of the Earth.

The Earth would have another nucleus inside: it would confirm the existence of the fifth terrestrial layer

The scenario projected by the researchers predicted that America will move west, while Asia will move east. Furthermore, Antarctica will head towards South America and Africa will join Asia on one side and Europe on the other. In this way, Amasia would be formed, with Australia docked on its southeast side, between India and Japan.

“Over the past two billion years, Earth’s continents have collided with each other to form a supercontinent every 600 million years, known as the supercontinent cycle. This means that the current continents will come together again a couple hundred million years from now,” explained study lead author Dr. Chuan Huang, of the Curtin Earth Dynamics Research Group and School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, in a press release from the Australian university.

The Pacific Ocean would disappear in 200 million years

In their research, the scientists concluded that, parallel to the widening of the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the oldest ocean on the planet and shrinking by almost one centimeter a year, It will completely disappear in less than 300 million years.. In that sense, they discovered that the thickness and resistance of the plates under the oceans are reduced over time because the Earth has been cooling for millions of years.

“The resulting new supercontinent has already received the name of Amasia because some believe the pacific ocean will close (unlike the Atlantic and Indian oceans) when America collides with Asia. Australia is also expected to play a role in this major Earth event, first colliding with Asia and then connecting the Americas and Asia once the Pacific Ocean closes,” the author said.

Based on their simulations, Huang explained that it would take less than 300 million years for the Pacific Ocean to disappear. “By simulating how Earth’s tectonic plates are expected to evolve using a supercomputer, we were able to show that eIn less than 300 million years it is likely that the Pacific Ocean will closeallowing the formation of Amasia, which discredits some previous scientific theories,” he explained in this regard.

Low sea level and aridity: Amasia’s impact on the planet

In the Curtin University release, co-author Zheng-Xiang Li explained that the planet “will be drastically different” for the formation of the supercontinent. “Earth, as we know it, will be drastically different when Amasia forms. Sea levels are expected to be lower and the vast interior of the supercontinent will be very arid with high daily temperature ranges,” the researcher said.

The Earth’s core stopped and now rotates in the opposite direction: how it affects the change

Despite the changes in biodiversity and climatic conditions, the scientist was optimistic about the adaptation of the human species. “I am confident that our superior intelligence and technical ability will allow us to adapt to future changes as we have in the past“, he stated.

“It’s hard to predict what humans will be like hundreds of millions of years from now, but as a component of Earth’s biosphere, the human being would continue to evolve as life has always done,” Li concluded.

MB / ED