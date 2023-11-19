Home » American Actor and Comedian Dana Carvey’s Son, Dex Carvey, Dies from Accidental Drug Overdose
American Actor and Comedian Dana Carvey’s Son, Dex Carvey, Dies from Accidental Drug Overdose

American actor and comedian Dana Carvey, known for his work on ‘Saturday Night Live’, and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, announced the tragic death of their son, Dex Carvey, on Friday. The 32-year-old man passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, due to an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement shared on social media, Carvey and Zwagerman described their son as someone who loved life and made everything fun. Dex was talented in music, art, cinema, and comedy, and dedicated himself to all of them with passion. He was also an actor and editor, participating in productions such as ‘Beyond the Comics’ (2014), ‘Carpool Pandering’ (2016), and ‘The Funster’ (2013).

The grieving parents also acknowledged any addictions their son may have had and offered their support to anyone struggling with addiction or loving someone who is.

On his Instagram account, Carvey shared some photographs of his son, expressing the joy of working together with Dex. The statement from the family asked for privacy during this difficult time, and Carvey has asked to remember his son for the joy and love he brought to those around him.

This news comes as a shock to the entertainment industry and to fans of Carvey’s work. The family’s public statement is a reminder of the devastating impact of addiction, and serves as a call for support and understanding for those affected by it.

