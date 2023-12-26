American actor Charlie Sheen attacked by neighbor

© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

American actor Charlie Sheen (58) was attacked by a neighbor in his own home in Malibu (Los Angeles) on Wednesday. The 47-year-old woman, who tried to strangle Sheen, was arrested shortly after the incident.

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM

Local police responded to a call about assault at a home in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. local time. “After police contacted the involved parties, Charlie Sheen was identified as the victim of an assault,” the statement said.

It concerns a 47-year-old neighbor who had a dispute with the ‘Two and a half men’ actor and had entered his home. She tried to strangle him and, among other things, tore his T-shirt during the altercation.

Police confirmed that the woman was arrested shortly after the incident and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. She will have to answer for her actions in a Los Angeles court.

The two are said to have had an argument before. For example, the day before the attack, the woman is said to have dumped garbage in front of Charlie Sheen’s home and recently, according to glamor website TMZ.com, she also sprayed “a sticky substance” on the actor’s car. It is not clear what the dispute between the two is about.

