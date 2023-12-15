American rapper Tekashi 69 accused of domestic violence by Dominican urban artist Yailin

American rapper Tekashi 69 defended himself this Thursday night against claims of domestic violence by Dominican urban artist Yailin the Most Viral. Several videos circulated in which she accuses him of hitting her and not giving her her passport.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram stories and in a live stream, 6ix9ine showed footage of Yailin knocking down his cell phone and hitting him on the shoulder while she is crying and looks destabilized. He also shared another video where Yailin kicks his car and a third video where she is seen crying while accusing him of watching other people.

Yailin also defended herself by accusing Tekashi of mistreating her and basically kidnapping her. Her lawyer, Andres Toribio, warned the rapper that he was in contact with the Attorney General’s Office of the Dominican Republic regarding the incident in Miami.

Following the videos posted by Tekashi, Yailin shared her own videos exposing the alleged mistreatment she received from him. She claimed that he had beaten her, broken her cell phone, hidden her passport, and refused to give her belongings so they could separate.

In another discussion, Yailin shows how Tekashi ruined her wig by putting it in a toilet and claims that her phone also got in there. She also alleges that Tekashi erased evidence from a phone where he allegedly hit her.

While Yailin insists that she was being mistreated, Tekashi made a live video stating that Yailin is impulsive and needs help, denying that he hit her.

The root of this situation was an image of Yailin with an injured face that circulated on networks. Yailin claimed that the injuries were caused by a car accident, denying that she was attacked by Tekashi or that it was a strategy to promote her music.

Yailin also accused a former employee of leaking the photograph and claimed that she did not owe money to the woman. The situation continues to unfold as both Tekashi and Yailin share their sides of the story.

