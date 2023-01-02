Home Entertainment American singer Anita Poynter dies at 74
Entertainment

American singer Anita Poynter dies at 74

by admin
American singer Anita Poynter dies at 74

issuing time: Change time:

Los Angeles (AFP) – Grammy-winning American singer Anita Pointer died yesterday at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer, publicists said.

Anita Pointer is one of the founding members of the rhythm and blues group “The Pointer Sisters” (The Pointer Sisters), and is popular all over the world with hit singles such as I’m So Excited, Jump, and Fire.

Anita formed the Oakland, California-based group with sisters June and Ruth, which released their debut album in 1973 and went on to win three Grammy Awards.

“My client Anita Poynter of the Pointer Sisters has passed away after a heroic battle against cancer,” publicist Roger Neal said on social media Instagram.

Anita Poynter died at her home in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve surrounded by her family, Neil told CNN.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, but also relieved to know that she is now resting in peace with her daughter Jada and sisters Joan and Bonnie,” the Poynter family said in a statement.

“With Anita there, Heaven becomes a more loving and beautiful place.”

© 2023 AFP

See also  Young people and masters use music to talk to Beijing International Music Festival to open in October

You may also like

Qingfeng Sings, Talks, and Shares New Year’s Eve:...

Record-breaking fashion industry, first time above 100 billion

The whole family of dance teachers followed Shen...

The 9th Silk Road International Film Festival opens...

Shen Yun Brings Enlightenment to Difficult Times Berlin...

Kugou Music and Believe Music have once again...

Creative arrangement, poetic singing and dancing! “Happy Chinese...

The unmissable mysterious charm of Elefsina

China’s 100 billion domestic films account for 64...

Bruce Wiley suffers from aphasia wife releases 15-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy