Los Angeles (AFP) – Grammy-winning American singer Anita Pointer died yesterday at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer, publicists said.

Anita Pointer is one of the founding members of the rhythm and blues group “The Pointer Sisters” (The Pointer Sisters), and is popular all over the world with hit singles such as I’m So Excited, Jump, and Fire.

Anita formed the Oakland, California-based group with sisters June and Ruth, which released their debut album in 1973 and went on to win three Grammy Awards.

“My client Anita Poynter of the Pointer Sisters has passed away after a heroic battle against cancer,” publicist Roger Neal said on social media Instagram.

Anita Poynter died at her home in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve surrounded by her family, Neil told CNN.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, but also relieved to know that she is now resting in peace with her daughter Jada and sisters Joan and Bonnie,” the Poynter family said in a statement.

“With Anita there, Heaven becomes a more loving and beautiful place.”

