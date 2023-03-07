Ana de Armas and Captain America once again co-starred in a new film, which made fans very curious: Why haven’t these two people been rumored yet?

De Armas was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Monroe in “Blonde”. She had previously cooperated with the US team in “Knives Out” and “The Gray Shadow Man”. Starred in the action comedy “Ghosted” (Ghosted).

The innocent farmer played by the US team in the film finds out that the woman does not reply to text messages after a date, thinking that the other party is playing disappearance to tantalize (the term is called Ghost), so he runs to London to surprise the woman, and ends up enjoying a series of kidnapping and torture. Solemn ceremony…

De Armas had no choice but to tell Captain America who to blame when he came to London for being passionate. Telling me who I am will scare you to death… Here is the trailer.

The film is scheduled to land on the Apple TV+ platform on April 21. It is said that the role of De Armas was originally scheduled to be played by the widow, but unfortunately the audience missed the opportunity to see the retired US team and the retired black widow team up again to save the world.

