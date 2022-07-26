Listen to the audio version of the article

Capri, Porto Cervo, Portofino, Forte dei Marmi, Taormina: according to Global Blue, the Italian summer resorts, already in June, exceeded the pre-pandemic tax free shopping data, with a growth of 124% and an increase in the receipt average of 30%, for an average value of € 1,651.

As for nationalities, the Chinese (which today represent only 3%) and Russians, who have given way to Americans, Arabs and British, remain out of the count. The latter, in particular, represent a nationality with strong potential for travel retail, since they can make tax free purchases from 2021: and if they love Capri and Porto Cervo in particular, where they can also spend 2,275 euros, the Americans, from alone, they are worth over a third of international arrivals in Italian summer resorts, but it is Arabs who record the highest average receipt (1,354 euros).

By shifting the focus on the localities, Capri it is the first destination for tax free shopping within the reference panel by posting, collecting almost two international arrivals out of three and with a recovery rate of tax free spending as high as 157% compared to June 2019. The receipt is also growing average (+ 20%), which reaches 1,680 euros. At the nationality level, 61% of tax free shoppers are represented here by Americans, who have more than doubled their presence since the pre-pandemic. Followed by the Arabs, even tripled, who recorded record average receipts of 3,290 euros (+ 44%). Two thirds of purchases refer to the Fashion & Clothing product category.

A Porto Cervo the recovery rate was 136%, but in the Sardinian town it was the average expenditure that stood out above all, with a receipt that was around € 2,278 (+ 12%), the highest among the places considered in the analysis. Here, too, the Americans were the nationality with the greatest presence, even tripled compared to 2019. But in second place are the British, who are worth 11% of tax free transactions and with an average receipt that has reached € 2,275. Furthermore, eight out of ten tourists prefer purchases related to fashion and clothing, although it is the average expenditure for watches and jewelry (32,590 euros) that grows the most (+ 129%). Among the “minor” nationalities in terms of weight, however, the 3,894 euros of average spending by tourists from Southeast Asia and, above all, the recovery rate of Israelis (1,798%), a true emerging nationality, are surprising.

In Liguria, too Portofino improves pre-Covid performance, driven by the strong presence of Americans and Arabs. As for Porto Cervo, also in the Genoese municipality one of the novelties is represented by the Israelis, which quadruple compared to 2019. The highest average receipt, however, was the tourists from Southeast Asia with 4,597 euros (+ 241%) . Here 93% of purchases refer to the Fashion & Clothing product category, but the largest receipts are those of Watches & Jewelery (4,985 euros), albeit down compared to the pre-pandemic (-60%).