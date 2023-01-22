[The Epoch Times, January 21, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) Ding Dang (playing A Mei) and Wang Bosen (playing Uncle Ya), the protagonists of the family drama “The Wrong Car” musical, will be performing in Tainan in June. “Hitch the Wrong Car” specially came to explore, and filmed it as a Chinese New Year special of “Ami Tour Tainan”, to accompany everyone to have a delicious and fun tour of Tainan during the Chinese New Year.

The flagship version of the musical “Hitch the Wrong Train” has toured 12 cities around the world. This moving train will finally stop at Tainan Station on June 24 and 25, and will debut at the Tainan Cultural Center Auditorium, marking the 33rd performance of the world tour.

This is the first time a musical has stopped in Tainan. Ding Dang and Wang Bosen went south to visit the venue of Tainan Cultural Center a few days ago. The two were very excited when they entered the ancient red building. They hope to share this good show with this fusion of tradition and creativity. city ​​of.

In addition to taking the lead in “spot surveying” the Tainan Cultural Center, with the enthusiastic recommendation and support of the Tainan City Tourism Bureau, Ding Dang and Wang Bosen went to many new scenic spots, spectacular historical sites and temples to pray for the smooth performance of “Hitch the Wrong Car”, and first helped fans collect Tainan delicacies , including pasta, ancient flavored oysters, rice cakes, pudding, and bean curd, five major delicacies. Even Ding Dang, who eats very little on weekdays and is very light, can’t help but break the precept.

Ding Dang and Wang Bosen specially filmed the light travel of the two-day tour in Tainan, and made it into the Chinese New Year special of “Amei Travels to Tainan” (two episodes), through the Chinese New Year special, we will have a delicious and fun tour of Tainan with everyone.

During this 2-day, 1-night light journey in Tainan, the two also had a small episode. Uncle Asia forgot where his wallet was, and “Uncle Asia” wanted to leave “Ami” in the fresh oyster shop as his wife, and Amei wanted to keep “Uncle Asia” Mortgaged to sell bean curd at the bean flower shop, the “Liang Guang father and daughter stall” each have their own wishful thinking, jokes are jokes, and experience the rich trip to Tainan in the warm and human touch.

Among them, Mrs. Ding Dang and Mr. Bo Sen specially went to Qingkun in the Jiangjun District to taste the “old oyster flavor” and fresh seafood. They also rolled up their sleeves to dig oysters with the local green oyster grandma. Ask if Ding Dang is married? Jokingly asking Ding Dang to be her daughter-in-law, Ding Dang directly felt the kindness and hospitality of Tainan people.

The Chinese New Year special of “Ami Tour Tainan” premiered on platforms such as B’inNow Youtube on the second day (23rd) and fourth day (25th) of the Lunar New Year at 6:00 pm.

