Aminé Teases Her First Collab With New Balance

Aminé Teases Her First Collab With New Balance

After the release of the collaboration album “KAYTRAMINÉ”, American rapper Aminé shared the good news through social media this time, and took the lead in announcing the coming of the first wave of joint series created with New Balance.

Aminé, a New Balance brand ambassador since 2022, has always maintained a humorous style, bringing out the main theme from the video of his billboards in his hometown, and indirectly through “A Kid From Portland Has His Own Sneaker.”, banana baskets, yellow accents, etc. Reveal the design elements of the new work.

As of now, it is not clear what styles this cooperation will involve. Some sources speculate that they may be 990v3, 2002R, 992 and other retro running shoes, but what is certain is that they will definitely have Aminé’s personal characteristics. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more More.

