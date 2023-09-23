AMIRI Unveils Limited-Time Vinyl Space Station in Shanghai Flagship Store

AMIRI Unveils Limited-Time Vinyl Space Station in Shanghai Store

In an exciting collaboration between fashion and music, AMIRI has unveiled a limited-time vinyl space station outside its flagship store in Shanghai. The design elements are inspired by AMIRI’s 2023 autumn and winter show, with a fresh mint green and transparent glass exterior facade. The standout feature is a giant black sheet with the MA Logo printed in the middle, giving the impression of a vinyl record being slowly pulled out of its cover.

Inside the space station, AMIRI showcases its latest 2023 autumn and winter items. The brand has also created a vinyl interactive area where customers can purchase and make exclusive records with their own signatures. To celebrate the launch event, there will be a DJ playing vinyl records, creating a sophisticated recording studio atmosphere. The combination of fashion and music in this urban oasis provides a unique and relaxing experience for visitors.

For brand founder and creative director Mike Amiri, music has always been a significant source of inspiration. Growing up in California, Amiri was immersed in a music-rich environment, and this influence is evident in the brand’s design language and culture. The AMIRI 2023 autumn and winter series incorporates various music elements, reflecting the brand’s connection to different genres such as rock, hip-hop, jazz, and electronics.

In the creative process for this collection, Amiri and his team approached fashion design like making music in a studio. They improvised, discovered new rhythms, and explored innovative ways of using materials. The result is a collection that combines exquisite craftsmanship with a free and rebellious spirit, reminiscent of the 90s. The collaboration with DJ Premier adds another layer to the collection, with his layered music complementing the luxurious and textured clothing. Premier’s image is painted on knitwear, while a patchwork varsity jacket features badges inspired by classic records. The collection also pays tribute to the pioneers of music and art who fearlessly innovate, with the embroidered text on selected items reading, “Some Artists Make Music Some Make History”.

Alongside the vinyl space station, the Shanghai flagship store will also launch the 2023 autumn and winter series of new men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, footwear, and leather products. Highlights include the electronic beat synthesizer handbags, Micro Bag women’s bags, and new color Skel-top sneakers.

To enhance the music experience, AMIRI has partnered with China‘s pioneering music culture brand, fRUITYSHOP, to provide the music and vinyl records for the event. This collaboration further reinforces AMIRI’s dedication to integrating fashion and music in its designs.

The limited-time vinyl space station at AMIRI’s Shanghai flagship store is a must-visit for fashion and music enthusiasts alike. It encapsulates the brand’s commitment to creativity, craftsmanship, and its inseparable relationship with music.

