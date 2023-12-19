“Amoai” Screening Launch Celebrates Education Support in Mabian Yi Autonomous County

“Amoai” Screening Launch Ceremony Celebrates the Story of “Tonghua” in Xiaoliangshan

On December 19th, the highly anticipated minority-themed film “Amoai” held a screening launch ceremony and gratitude report in Beijing. The event also coincided with the 40th anniversary of the founding of Mabian Yi Autonomous County. During the ceremony, it was officially announced that the film will be scheduled for release on March 16, 2024.

“Amoai” focuses on the establishment of “Tonghua Class” and “Tonghua School” in Mabian Yi Autonomous County, Sichuan, under the context of rural revitalization. The film tells the touching story of a Yi girl named Amo Ayi, emphasizing the significance of education in minority areas. It aims to shed light on the education support work in Mabian Yi Autonomous County and inspire more people to pay attention to education’s role in rural revitalization.

Guests at the ceremony heard from the film’s creators, who shared their experiences and the inspiration behind the film. One unique aspect of the film is the use of amateur actors to bring real-life stories to the screen. “Amoai” depicts the hardships and triumphs of a Yi girl as she returns to school and works towards a better future with the help of the education support team.

The film seeks to highlight Mabian Yi Autonomous County’s effort to address educational challenges, particularly for a special group of “older and lower-grade” students. Historical factors, family poverty, and gender biases have contributed to the educational challenges in the region. However, with the establishment of “Tonghua Class” and its subsequent upgrade to “Tonghua School,” significant progress has been made in improving access to education for these students.

A notable feature of “Amoai” is its commitment to giving back to the community it portrays. The film’s creative team has decided to launch a public welfare education activity called “Let Every Child Read Good Books.” For each movie ticket sold, 1 yuan will be donated to the Mabian Education Development Fund, underscoring the team’s dedication to supporting local education initiatives beyond artistic representation.

“Amoai” provides a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs of education support work in minority areas. By capturing the journey of a young Yi girl, the film serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for education in Mabian Yi Autonomous County and beyond. The team’s efforts to raise awareness and contribute to practical solutions add value to the film’s significance.

The authors of this article are Zhao Tingting and Zhou Yejia. The editor is Ding Guannan.

[Editorial Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial team or the publisher.]

