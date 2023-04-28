Home » among them with connection to Neuquén
Entertainment

among them with connection to Neuquén

by admin
among them with connection to Neuquén

This Thursday there was at least 11 affected flights of the JetSmart companyamong them the routes to Córdoba, Salta, Neuquén and Buenos Aires.

It was due to a union measure by the state company Intercargo, which provides ramp services, both at Jorge Newbery Airport and at other airports in the interior of the country, airline sources reported.

The spokespersons indicated that the services are “currently conditioned by the union measures of the Intercargo workers”, and pointed out that the actions “were taken without prior notice to the areas of the operation and service that allow passengers to leave or arrive at Buenos Aires with the flights offered by the airline from Aeroparque».

It was explained that there were at least more than 2,000 passengers and 11 flights, including five arrivals at Aeroparque, three takeoffs from that terminal inland and two interprovincial flights between Córdoba, Salta and Neuquén, which forced JetSmart to cancellation and rescheduling of flights for the rest of the day.

There are still no details, if the union protest will affect the air activity this Friday.

_ With information from Telam


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  The nautical beauty of Made in Italy (and beyond) at the Genoa Boat Show

You may also like

From “intern her” to “raise Milei so that...

Samsung previews Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition ahead...

Korean musicals, keep “rolling” yourself_Guangming.com

Own cinema and streaming room: this is the...

Punk Labs Releases OneTrick CRYPTID Drum Synth Powered...

Argentina: State “pisabrote”? | Profile

[Shen Yun Early Programs]Silk Dance Flying Flowers (produced...

They arrested five women in Lugano who drugged...

The Jinsha Lake Grand Theater officially opens and...

Platense and Estudiantes open the 14th. date in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy