among them with connection to Neuquén

This Thursday there was at least 11 affected flights of the JetSmart companyamong them the routes to Córdoba, Salta, Neuquén and Buenos Aires.

It was due to a union measure by the state company Intercargo, which provides ramp services, both at Jorge Newbery Airport and at other airports in the interior of the country, airline sources reported.

The spokespersons indicated that the services are “currently conditioned by the union measures of the Intercargo workers”, and pointed out that the actions “were taken without prior notice to the areas of the operation and service that allow passengers to leave or arrive at Buenos Aires with the flights offered by the airline from Aeroparque».

It was explained that there were at least more than 2,000 passengers and 11 flights, including five arrivals at Aeroparque, three takeoffs from that terminal inland and two interprovincial flights between Córdoba, Salta and Neuquén, which forced JetSmart to cancellation and rescheduling of flights for the rest of the day.

There are still no details, if the union protest will affect the air activity this Friday.

_ With information from Telam

