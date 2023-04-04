Home Entertainment Ample Sound Electric Bass Series Ample Bass Upgrade v3.6
Ample Sound Electric Bass Series Ample Bass Upgrade v3.6

Ample Sound Electric Bass Series Ample Bass Upgrade v3.6

Ample Sound has upgraded 8 products of electric bass series and acoustic bass series to v3.6.


new function:

  • New Riffer system, fully compatible with standard MIDI, 4-string, 5-string, 6-string Bass Riff can read each other, and compatible with guitar riff.
  • UI size scaling function.
  • Update the prefab files of 7 Bass types, and add some prefabs.
  • The legato system is updated to support portamento and tap legato of different strings and different degrees.
  • Improve the microphone Mix mode of ABA and ABU.

bug fix

  • Fix the problem that the plugin may fail to load in a large project under the Mac system.
  • Fix the problem that the notes may not stop normally when the HP and Repeat skills are playing polyphony quickly.
  • Fix ABA, ABU channel EQ switch display problem..

This upgrade is free, old users can log in to the Myamplesound page to download
https://www.amplesound.net/cn/account.asp

