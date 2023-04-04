9
This upgrade is free, old users can log in to the Myamplesound page to download
Ample Sound Official Taobao
Ample Sound has upgraded 8 products of electric bass series and acoustic bass series to v3.6.
new function:
- New Riffer system, fully compatible with standard MIDI, 4-string, 5-string, 6-string Bass Riff can read each other, and compatible with guitar riff.
- UI size scaling function.
- Update the prefab files of 7 Bass types, and add some prefabs.
- The legato system is updated to support portamento and tap legato of different strings and different degrees.
- Improve the microphone Mix mode of ABA and ABU.
bug fix
- Fix the problem that the plugin may fail to load in a large project under the Mac system.
- Fix the problem that the notes may not stop normally when the HP and Repeat skills are playing polyphony quickly.
- Fix ABA, ABU channel EQ switch display problem..
https://www.amplesound.net/cn/account.asp
Amplesound.taobao.com