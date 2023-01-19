The Ample Bass Total Range 6 six-string bass sound source (ABTR6) developed by Ample Sound is sampled from a Yamaha TRBJP2 (John Patitucci signature) six-string bass, suitable for Jazz, Fusion, Pop and other styles.









System Requirements:

Mac 10.9 to 10.14.

Windows 7/8/10 64bit, does not support 32bit system.

Intel i5 and above

VST2, VST3, AU, AAX 4 formats and Standalone.

ABTR6 sampling:

Capacity: 7.1 GB,

Stereo and mono modes.

Long note, legato tap, legato slide, ornamental slide, tail slide, palm mute, pull-off, strike, back slide, Boeing, pointing, natural overtone, chord arpeggio and other 13 performance techniques, which can be realized Legatos of any duration, pitch, or polyphony.

ABTR6 new features:

New Riffer playback system:

The MIDI exported by Riffer can be played back the same as Riffer internally.

Brand new articulation system:

New sound body group skill – Boeing;



Added sound body group technique – back slide;



Legato portamento and legato beating realize the function of different strings and different degrees, allowing the notes of different strings to trigger legato at different starting times, and legato can be played to different intervals;



Support the long press function of the skill key; the current skill can be continuously triggered when the long press is pressed, and the long tone will be automatically returned when the key is released.

Optimize the UI effect of each module.

how to buy:

Promotional price: 375 yuan (original price 499 yuan)

Ample Sound is running a promotion for five electric basses until February 20, 2023.

Old users can get 10 off discount. The promotion price can be checked here

https://www.amplesound.net/cn/purchase.asp

Ample Sound Taobao Enterprise Store:

https://amplesound.taobao.com/

Demo video:

Peace at Home：

Joy to the World：

All Presets of ABTR6：