An 18-year-old boy died after crashing his motorcycle into a pole

An 18-year-old boy died this Sunday after colliding his motorcycle against a light pole in Río Cuarto. The driver was traveling with a young woman of the same age, who was transferred to a local hospital.

The event occurred during the early morning, around 5 in the morning, on Tucumán street at 732 in the Alberdi neighborhood. According to the Córdoba Police, the young man lost control of his Honda Titan CG and collided with a light pole.

An emergency service worked at the scene, which transferred the driver to a hospital, where they confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, the companion was referred to another hospital for care. It is being investigated under what circumstances the event occurred.

