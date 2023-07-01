An 18-year-old pilot died in a brutal accident in the rain

Motorsports worldwide was shocked this Saturday for the tragic death of the Dutch pilot Dilano van’t Hoffwho lost his life at 18 years after being the protagonist of a brutal crash while competing in a race of the Fórmula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) in the circuit Spa-Francorchampsin Belgiumwhere the weather conditions were very unsafe.

The images of the accident that began to circulate on social networks show that Van’t Hoff and the rest of the runners competed in conditions of a lot of water and low visibility, which surely contributed to the collision of several vehicles that led to the death of the team member MP Motorsportthe same one that integrates the Argentine Franco Colapinto.

The single-seater of Dilano van’t Hoff It was perpendicular to the track and was hit by another car that was coming at very high speed. In the crash, which took place on the straight of Kemmelhis colleagues were also involved Adam Fitzgerald, Joshua Dufek y Enzo Sciontiwho are out of danger.

We share the profound shock and grief in the motorsport community today following the death of MP Motorsport racer Dilano van ‘t Hoff We send all our love to his family and all who were close to him pic.twitter.com/LVDh5fD2XE – Formula 3 (@Formula3) July 1, 2023

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our brightest dutch talentswho brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP in 2021.. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of They tear apart and their loved ones, and we fully support them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but also a friend,” his team wrote on social media.

The Dutch pilot had been unconsciously removed from his vehicle but At the hospital, all attempts to revive him were in vain., only being able to confirm his death. The race, which was the eighth date of the 2023 series, stopped in what should have been the last lap of a date held in very risky rainy conditions.

Team statement

Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023 MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/IWvS0fY1bs — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) July 1, 2023

They tear apartthat this same month of July was going to fulfill 19 yearsbegan his journey in this sport at 11 years in karting competitions. This was his second season on the RUB. She started running on the Formula 4 of the United Arab Emirates in 2021 and he was champion in Spain that same year, a conquest that he achieved with enormous solidity ahead of the Danish Sebastian Ogaard and from Spanish Pepe Marti. He was considered one of the great talents of his country.

“We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today in Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died pursuing his dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsports. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” he said in a statement. Stefano Domenicalicurrent president of the Formula 1.

The FRECA organization and the Automobile Club d’Italia, together with the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, expressed their condolences to Van ‘t Hoff’s family, team and friends.

