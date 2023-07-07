An 83-Year-Old Man in Hunan Recalls Coco Lee’s Kindness: 30,000 Catties of Oranges Sold Out in One Day

An 83-year-old man in Hunan recalled Coco Lee with tears: 30,000 catties of oranges were sold out in one day

Although we have never met each other, “our whole village is grateful to her”

▲In February 2016, Coco Lee was packing oranges.

▲ On February 2, 2016, Coco Lee distributed oranges to the staff of the “I Am a Singer” program group.Photo courtesy of interviewees

Huasheng Online, July 6th, singer Coco Lee passed away on July 5th. Zhang Wanghan, 83, who was far away in Mayang Miao Autonomous County, Huaihua City, couldn’t help crying when he heard about it. Although the two have never met each other, Coco Lee’s act of kindness in Changsha 7 years ago made the old man deeply touched and unforgettable.

“I always remember Coco Lee’s kindness.” On July 6, Zhang Wanghan said that in February 2016, 30,000 catties of rock sugar oranges in his home were unsalable, so he came to Changsha to sell oranges. “When Coco Lee found out, she not only sold oranges for us, but also bought supplements and new clothes for my wife.”

That time, with the help of Coco Lee and other enthusiastic people, 30,000 catties of oranges were sold out in one day.

【recall】

Post a blog to “endorse” Mayang Orange, and ask the program group to eat orange

In the winter of 2016, Coco Lee learned that Zhang Wanghan’s Bingtang oranges were unsalable, and after sleeping next to an orange stall on the streets of Changsha on a snowy night, she entrusted her family to help the elderly.

“They rushed to buy all the remaining oranges.” On July 6, Suishou charity volunteer Li Xiaoyang said in an interview that they were the ones who announced the news that the elderly’s oranges were unsalable. Afterwards, many caring people came to buy the elderly’s oranges. “In the end, there were 200 catties left, and Coco Lee’s sister bought them all in one go, and donated 2,000 yuan to the old man.”

“She is an angel with love.” Li Xiaoyang said that at that time, Coco Lee came to Changsha to participate in the recording of Hunan Satellite TV’s “I Am a Singer” program. Because the plane was delayed, she entrusted her mother and sister who had arrived in Changsha ahead of time to buy oranges. Later, Coco Lee packed the oranges in separate bags, brought them to the program recording site, distributed them to the staff and singers, and helped promote the oranges by the way.

“The 66 bags of rock sugar oranges symbolize the new year’s ‘Six and Six Dashun’, how auspicious.” In the studio of “I Am a Singer” that night, Coco Lee enthusiastically recommended oranges to the singer and staff. At the same time, she also posted the oranges she promoted on Weibo, “Send you oranges! This is a famous local, very sweet! With the sincerity (orange) of our whole family (orange), I wish you all a new year and all your wishes come true (orange )!”

【grateful】

The 83-year-old recalled with tears: Everyone in our village remembers her

Li Xiaoyang said that after Zhang Wanghan got help, he didn’t know who Li Coco was who helped him. “At that time, the old man still lamented that he didn’t expect to get help from a big star. He was very moved and grateful.”

“It’s Coco Lee, I remember her kindness.” On July 6, Zhang Wanghan, who was already an octogenarian, said with tears in his eyes. People”, he still remembers vividly, “She also bought four boxes of supplements for my mother-in-law (wife), and also bought two cotton padded clothes, and gave away thousands of dollars.”

“Zhang Wanghan is not the only one who thanks her, but the whole village thanks her.” On July 6, Zhang Jilong, branch secretary of Guanzhuang Village, Jinhe Town, Mayang Miao Autonomous County, told reporters that in 2016, the oranges in the village were out of stock. The main cash crops are also the main source of income for the villagers. With the help of caring people and the media, more than 200,000 catties of unsalable oranges in the village were finally sold out. And among all the kind-hearted people, the name Coco Lee was remembered by everyone.

Zhang Jilong introduced that after receiving Coco Lee’s help, Zhang Wanghan has always wanted to express his gratitude. In the second half of 2016, he also planned to give his own honey to Coco Lee, but unfortunately he failed in the end. “At that time, Coco Lee’s mailing address and phone number were not available. In the end, the honey was auctioned off by a public welfare organization for 4,000 yuan and returned to the old man.”

Zhang Jilong said that after seeing the news of Coco Lee’s death, the villagers were very sad.

All-media reporter Hu Rui, intern Chen Fan and Chen Nianlong

(First trial: Yang Lu, second trial: Liu Le, third trial: Xie Feng)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

