An affordable and sustainable electric bicycle? You can find it at Upway! – Elaine Rey

Five years ago my bicycle was stolen at the local train station. Because it wasn’t the first time it happened to me, while I had fastened it so well, I chose not to buy my own two-wheeler anymore. TNot a few weeks ago I borrowed bicycles from my loved ones, used urban shared bicycles or cruised on my mother’s electric bicycle. The latter gave me so much pleasure that I considered a purchase myself. Traveling longer distances in comfort made me happy. Although the clumping of bicycle brands and models had a demotivating effect. Until I Upway Met. Because I am so enthusiastic about my own experience, I am happy to help you find your ideal electric bicycle.

Upway is a the first platform of refurbished electric bicycles in Europe. That’s where the beautiful story begins: they go straight against the throwaway mentality of our society and show how cheap and smart second-hand is. Incidentally, it is not only beneficial from an ecological mission, but also from an economic point of view. A second life also means a lower price and I stumbled on that several times in my search. Upway lets you enjoy prices that are up to 60% lower lie a brand new model. And that while offering a quality guarantee. The investment is of course very personal, but I wanted to, for example not thousands of euros spend on an electric city bike.

Quality check? Double check!

Second-hand can be daunting. You don’t know who drove the bike, which parts broke down earlier, whether it was properly cared for by the previous owner, … All those worries disappear like snow in the sun once you know that every Upway bike is carefully analyzed upon receipt . The professional mechanics focus on 20 inspection points giving them a precise view of the parts that are still perfect and which elements need to be replaced. So you can be sure that your future e-bike has been fully checked. I can also confirm this now. Extra peace of mind? Your second-hand e-bike will be comes with a 1 year warranty on all structural parts including your battery, motor, frame and electronics.

Find your ideal e-bike thanks to the online bicycle guide

The offer of second-hand bicycles is huge and changes every day: from city ​​bikes until mountain bikes, from pull bikes to folding bikes and speed pedelecs. It doesn’t seem convenient to find your ideal one among hundreds of bikes, but the online bicycle guide guides you – just like me – to the right choice. You not only select your favorite type of e-bike, but also specify your height, brand, maximum price and other preferences. By the way, the platform is super transparent about the condition of a particular bike. On the basis of clear photos and a detailed description, you can immediately spot which scratches and/or dents are present.

I’m only 1m61, didn’t want to spend more than € 1800 and wanted a bike with a mid-engine. The bicycle pointer guided me exactly to the right bike.

I myself took more than a week to let myself be guided to the right choice. Not only did I get to know Upway’s range, but also the speed with which new refurbished units were offered. In the end, I completely fell in love with the Gazelle CityGo C7. A super comfortable city bike with a mid-engine and a 400 Wh battery, which I can use for long trips at the weekend. The bike was only 1 year old and cost € 1700 instead of the new price of almost € 2600. The best thing about my final choice? I discovered that the previous owner had already covered 2500 kilometers. Wonder when I will double that distance!

Thanks to the fast delivery I was already on my way after one week

On Sunday, April 9, I ordered the bike and on Friday, April 14, it was delivered to my doorstep one working day earlier. That same morning, of course, an extra delivery email landed in my inbox, stating that my order will arrive between office hours that day. Nice surprise, just before the start of the weekend. The refurbished Gazelle arrived in a large box, where the most important elements were protected. And that, without using an unnecessary amount of plastic or foam. Hats off. The battery, charger and pedals were packaged separately, there are clear instructions and the bike itself was clean. Once again pleasantly surprised by the company that I didn’t know at all a few months ago. Thanks to the beautiful weather I was able to do my first bike ride with my wonderfully refurbished two-wheeler. happy me!

You can also sell via the platform

During my active search, I discovered that at Upway you and I can not only find an ideal, second-hand electric bicycle, but also sell our current e-bike. On the basis of an online questionnaire you can describe your current bicycle and within 24 hours you will receive a proposal for the possible takeover. In this way you make a double contribution. I was not able to try this myself, as I did not own a bicycle. Otherwise I would have definitely considered it.

Are you looking for an affordable and high-quality electric bicycle? Then I sincerely hope you consider Upway in making your decision. A platform that has already proven its service to me and I am happy to support its beautiful, sustainable mission. If you still have a question, don’t hesitate to ask it below or send me a message on Instagram. I am happy to help you.

