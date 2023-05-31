an alleged drug dealer fell and they kidnapped $7 million and US$4,000

The Anti-Drug Police Force (FPA) arrested a man and seized several doses of cocaine and more than 7.2 million pesos after two raids carried out in the San Martín and Providencia neighborhoods of the city of Córdoba, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The operations were carried out in two buildings located in Soldado Ruíz at 1500 (San Martín) and Chaco and Dumesnil (Providencia). In the latter case, the searched place was a restaurant.

Millionaire kidnapping in Córdoba

During the operation, investigators seized several doses of cocaine, 7.2 million pesos and 4,000 dollars, which are presumed to be the product of the sale of illegal substances.

The principal investigated was detained by the Police in Suquía at 300. After the search, several doses of cocaine and money were seized.

The Office of Investigation and Trial of Complex Causes Linked to Drug Trafficking ordered the remission of the seized assets to the court for violation of the Narcotics Law.

Close to home

For its part, the FPA captured two men in the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood, where 584 doses of marijuana and cannabis sativa seeds were seized.

The operation was triggered after a drug sale took place in Buenos Aires and Rondeau, where investigators detained a 39-year-old suspect and seized several doses of marijuana, money and other items.

Immediately, a search warrant was issued in the apartment of the person investigated on Rondeau at 100. During the procedure another man was arrested, and 584 doses of marijuana and cannabis seeds were seized.

One of the suspects made appointments with his clients near his home, using it as a meeting point to carry out the sale of drugs.