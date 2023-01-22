he used to sing nine high C’sthat is, the nine extreme trebles for tenors, known as the “king of treble C”;

This week, “A Date with a Good Film” will broadcast the documentary film “Pavarotti” of the same name that records his life。

△ Luciano Pavarotti

Luciano Pavarotti

How to become the singer of the century

1935, Luciano PavarottiBorn in Modena, a city in northern Italy. In fact, before he became a singer, is a primary school teacherlife is very poor, Amateur needs to rely on selling insurance to subsidize the family。 But he inherited his father’s good voiceboth father and son participated in the local choir.

△A group photo of Pavarotti and his parents

at the age of twenty, Pavarotti’s choir wins an international vocal competition. This gave him the idea of ​​taking a professional singing path. However, his father disagreed. According to my father’s own experience, even if there are sounds of nature, want to achieve in the field of tenorAchievement is by no meanseasy。

But his mother encouraged him to try bravely: “My son’s singing is very pleasant.” So with his mother’s support, Pavarotti practiced his singing skills for six and a half years， Finally got the chance to be on stagein the famous opera “La Bohème” as the actor Rudolf.

△The third from the right is Pavarotti

Luciano Pavarotti

Affiliation with China

Pavarotti has performed in China four times, The relationship with China lasted for two decades。

1986， Pavarotti’s first visit to Chinaperformed his famous work at Tianqiao Theater in Beijing “Bohemians”. Simultaneously, He also held a solo concert in the Great Hall of the People,Therefore, he became the first western musician to perform in the Great Hall of the People.

△Pavarotti cycling on Chang’an Street

2001， Pavarotti came to China twice。

June, To support Beijing’s bid to host the Olympic GamesPavarotti joined hands with two other world tenor singers—— Placido Domingo、 Jose Carreras， The “World‘s Three Great Tenors” concert was held in the Forbidden City in Beijing。

In December of the same year, he held a solo concert at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

△Photos of the “Three Tenors in the World” concert in the Forbidden City

In 2005, Pavarotti’s fourth visit to China, held two global farewell tours in Beijing and Shanghai. Although for physical reasons, He can only sit through the show， But still showing the demeanor of a master。

△Photos of the farewell show in Beijing in 2005

2019on the occasion of Pavarotti’s death 12 years ago, a film of the same name recorded his life Documentary film “Pavarotti”When it came out, it outlined for us the life of a singer full of love and hope.

November 2020， The National Center for the Performing Arts of China screened the film for the first timeaudiences interested in Pavarotti gathered to witness this historic screening.

△Live photos of the screening of “Pavarotti” at the National Center for the Performing Arts of China

Luciano Pavarotti

Let classical revitalize in popular

In the early 1990s, Pavarotti had become one of the richest singers in the entertainment industry. But he never forgot the embarrassing life of his childhood.Since 1993, every summer, he will be in his hometown of Modena, Italy, Join friends for a benefit concert called “Pavarotti and Friends”to contribute my modest strength to displaced refugees, children and other people in need around the world.

△Photos of “Pavarotti and His Friends” open-air performance

Ricky Martin、 celine dion、 U2Both were guests at the benefit concert. It was an era when popular music occupied the mainstream market, and Pavarotti, as a representative of classical music, became one of the most influential figures of his time. In an extremely light-hearted and entertaining way, Bel canto opera that has been confined to the halls of classical music for hundreds of years， brought to the middle of the massesmore classical music into a new life.

△”Pavarotti and His Friends” performance scene

director ron howard

with Pavarotti

The documentary film “Pavarotti” is produced by Directed by Ron Howard. In 2001, he had Biopic “A Beautiful Mind” won Best Director at the 74th Academy Awards.In addition, he directed The movie “Conversations with Nixon”Adapted from Nixon’s interview with host Foster; The movie “The Fastest”is based on the true story of two F1 racers who competed against each other in the 1970s.

△From left to right: “A Beautiful Mind” and “Conversations with Nixon”

“The Drive” poster

In 2016, Ron Howard directed Documentary film “Eight Days a Week: The Beatles Touring Era”When I was young, I developed a strong interest in music. At the suggestion of the producer, he decided to try to direct a film about Pavarotti.

Because in his opinion, Although many people love opera、 Know who Pavarotti is， but don’t know him。

Director Ron Howard once said: “The Beatles’ documentary let more people know the real side of the Beatles, and gave everyone the opportunity to understand and respect them, And directing Pavarotti’s documentary was meant to do the same。”

△ “Pavarotti”

Program preview of this episode

The scene of this program

In this issue of CCTV-6 movie channel “A Date with Good Films” Saturday promotion edition, Dai Yuqiang, a famous tenor singer in my countryAs an introducer, I will take you into the documentary film “Pavarotti”. In the Sunday film review edition, Host Jiang XiaohanWill Suo Yabin、 Tenor Li Jinshuo, Central Opera House,Let us share with you more behind-the-scenes stories of the film.

△Program recording site

△Program recording site

“A Date with a Good Film” column group

I wish the audience and friends a happy new year

【Welcome to this episode】

CCTV-6 Movie Channel “A Date with a Good Film”

Sunday, January 22

13:06 “Pavarotti”

15:00 Sunday film review

