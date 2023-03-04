Actors: George C. Scott, Suzanne York, Ian Bonner, Jack Hawkins, Neri Don Porter, Rachael Kempson

The classic literary masterpiece “Jane Eyre” has been adapted into film and television works many times in the history of world film.

The movie version recommended by “A Date with a Good Movie” this week is a classic in the hearts of a generation of Chinese audiences.it is made by Shanghai Film Translation Factorytranslated 1970 movieversion of “Jane Eyre”.

Three sisters publish novels under pseudonyms

In 1847, an English writer Cole BellThe published novel “Jane Eyre” caused a sensation in the literary world, but no one knew the real identity of the author.

until the following year, The author of “Jane Eyre” only confessed his true identity in the preface of the novel “Wuthering Heights” reprinted in 1850.

△ “Jane Eyre” book cover

The fact is that the three authors of “Jane Eyre”, “Wuthering Heights” and “Agnes Gray” are three sisters, that is, later The Famous Bronte Sisters in the History of English Literature。

The author of “Jane Eyre” is Sister Charlotte Brownspecial.

△Three sisters photos

Why did the Bronte sisters publish their novels under pseudonyms in the first place?

△ “Jane Eyre” author Charlotte Bronte photo

Because in Britain in the 19th century, women’s work was still discriminated against by narrow social views, the three Bronte sisters wanted to publish their works, but they had to use male pen names to publish.

Frequently updated:

“Jane Eyre” in film and television

Since its inception, “Jane Eyre”been brought to stage and screen, fromSince the birth of the first silent film version in 1910, a total of 29 film and television works have been released one after another.

△1901 “Jane Eyre” poster

Among the many versions, the 1943 version of “Jane Eyre” is a classic in the history of Hollywood movies. Alson Welles, Joan Fontaine and Elizabeth TaylorThe powerful cast, the texture of the black and white film is also in line with the original bleak gothtemperament.

△ “Jane Eyre” (1943)

Alson Welles and Joan Fontaine

In addition to this version, there are more famous versions of “Jane Eyre” Movies in 1996 and 2011, and TV shows in 1983 and 2006。

△ “Jane Eyre” (2011)

Michael Fassbender and Mia Wasikowska

The 1970 version of the movie “Jane Eyre” introduced this week also has a strong creative lineup. the filmdirector delbert mannever by virtue of itsdirector’s first feature film“Marty”WonBest Director Award at the 28th Academy Awards.

△Photo by director Delbert Mann

And “Jane Eyre” male and female leading actors also have a lot of background, actorgeorge campbell scottHe won the Best Actor Award at the 43rd Academy Awards for “General Patton”, suzanne yorkShe is the winner of the Best Actress Award at the British Academy of Film Awards and the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival 。

△ “Jane Eyre” (1970)

George Campbell Scott and Suzanne York

Improve attainments:

The dubbing of “Jane Eyre” is brilliant

The 1970 version of “Jane Eyre” not only has a strong creative lineup, but also its Chinese translation is also a highlight。 In the mid-1970s,This version of “Jane Eyre” was introduced to China, and was produced by the first director of the Shanghai Film Translation Factory. Chen XuyiTranslator and dubbing director, famous voice actor Li Ziand Qiu YuefengJoin forces with each other and use the art of sound to expand the performance space of the characters.

△Qiu Yuefeng and Li Zi

Program preview of this episode

In this issue of CCTV-6 movie channel “A Date with Good Films” Saturday promotion edition, Promoter Jiang XiaohanTake you into “Jane Eyre”.In the Sunday film review edition, the live guests Professor Shi Chuan of Shanghai Theater Academy、Ni Jun, associate professor of the Central Academy of Dramawill be in Shanghai with Liu Feng, current director of Shanghai Film Translation Factory、Dubbing performance artist Qiao ZhenInterpret this classic literary adaptation together, andIt will explore the behind-the-scenes story of the dubbing of “Jane Eyre”.

【Welcome to this episode】

