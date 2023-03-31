In Argentina, particularly in its geography most affected by the climatic phenomenon “La Niña”; one of the ecological inclemencies that has already harmed our country for three consecutive years -especially the agricultural, livestock or agri-food sector in general- ferociously exposing it to suffer one of the worst droughts in history with acute water deficits, loss of jobs, fine and thick crops, heads of cattle, etc.; In summary, it could be suggesting us to resort to tools once similar to those of Mexican barzonismo.

It is enough to point out that, only in the core areas of Santa Fe or Córdoba, the Emergency and/or agricultural disaster has already been declared while similar provisions reach or were dispatched to other seriously affected provinces, eg. Catamarca, Chubut, Jujuy, La Pampa, Mendoza, Neuquén, Rio Negro, Salta, San Juan, Tucumán and Santa Cruz.

Faced with this gloomy rural panorama, an exceptional and sufficient official treatment is urgently needed (eg, suspending summonses, embargoes and executions, etc.) of the agonizing tax, credit and financial situation of the affected producers. This will be decisive.

But it is not enough with the mere announcements made the day before by Economy Minister Sergio Massa: “producers who are in an area declared in emergency will directly agree to the suspension of summons and embargoes of bank accounts”

Nor with: “The tax relief measures for the more than 60,000 producers include the suspension of advance payment of profits, tax benefits for the forced sale of cattle and the suspension of summonses and seizures of bank accounts,” even though be automatic but in the realm of bureaucracy.

Indeed, in the face of so much climatic adversity, these measures will not be able to scar a nuclear sector of the Argentine economy, which will thus end up with more losers, fewer players and fewer producers.

With regard to the specific approach to banking behavior, we could hardly do without an invaluable precedent of immeasurable service, for example, for the cooperative sector. We are talking about Law 11,380/26 that institutionalized special loans and tax exemptions.

According to its article 1, the Banco de news Argentina was ordered to make special loans, with or without amortization and for a term greater than six months established by the current regulations, to cooperatives; while article 5 of the same, provided that cooperatives will be exempt from national taxes.

With similarities, nuances and differences with the Grito de Alcorta, our proactive suggestion of an Argentine barzonismo basically consists of the following:

El Barzón was born in 1993 in the Mexican countryside, due to disagreement over the embargoes, auctions and evictions that farmers in the countryside were suffering on a daily basis because they were unable to pay the high interest rates they were charged for their loans; Already in 1994 with the financial crisis, the Barzón movement was throughout the country, reflecting the crisis of an economic system that was affecting the agricultural productive sectors.

Thus, Mexicans who had fallen into a past-due portfolio as a result of the economic crisis, finally managed to save their family assets, with the negotiation of the past-due portfolio.

Lastly, it is unfair and inadmissible that due to disastrous causes of others, obligations may fall on those who do not have them; concretely and specifically each one of the agricultural and livestock producers or SMEs affected by La Niña in general.

*Expert in Coneau cooperativism



