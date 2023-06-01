Home » An Argentine becomes the new head of the UN meteorological agency
Entertainment

An Argentine becomes the new head of the UN meteorological agency

by admin
An Argentine becomes the new head of the UN meteorological agency

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent Argentine meteorologist was chosen Thursday as head of the United Nations weather agency, the first woman to hold the position.

Celeste Saulo got the two-thirds support needed to win the vote, the World Meteorological Organization said.

Saulo directed the Argentine National Meteorological Service since 2014.

The experienced academic and researcher succeeds Petteri Taalas, who steps down at the end of the year after two terms as Secretary General of the Geneva-based WMO. Saulo has been a member of the WMO Executive Council since 2015.

The agency plays a key role in coordinating international meteorological work, an increasingly important issue due to the extreme events resulting from climate change.

See also  Singer IU confirms to return to release new song "strawberry moon" on October 19th-China Entertainment Network

You may also like

Turnaround for Santoni, the new CEO is a...

Information about sweet fried! Gai confesses to his...

“I didn’t succeed until I was 27, Morrison...

Cai Guoqiang’s large-scale solo exhibition “Universe Journey——” jointly...

Córdoba: Inflation in May was 9.57%

Opel electric hat-trick at the Munich Motor Show

Relevant information about Xiao Qiang’s participation in “Dancing...

Realizing the dream of owning your own home...

The world’s longest epic “Gesar” is adapted into...

The future King of Jordan marries his Saudi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy