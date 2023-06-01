An Argentine becomes the new head of the UN meteorological agency

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent Argentine meteorologist was chosen Thursday as head of the United Nations weather agency, the first woman to hold the position.

Celeste Saulo got the two-thirds support needed to win the vote, the World Meteorological Organization said.

Saulo directed the Argentine National Meteorological Service since 2014.

The experienced academic and researcher succeeds Petteri Taalas, who steps down at the end of the year after two terms as Secretary General of the Geneva-based WMO. Saulo has been a member of the WMO Executive Council since 2015.

The agency plays a key role in coordinating international meteorological work, an increasingly important issue due to the extreme events resulting from climate change.