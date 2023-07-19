An Argentine competes as one of the 50 best students in the world

The 17-year-old Argentine Victoria Rojas, a native of Posadas, Misiones, was selected this Wednesday among the 50 best students in the world for the Global Student Prize 2023, a distinction that is held worldwide and that will award $100,000 to the winning student.

Victoria was selected among 3,851 applications from 122 countries and is the first Argentine woman to have been a finalist for the award that Chegg.org launched in partnership with the Varkey Foundation in 2021.

The award, in its third edition, is aimed at students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or in a training program and recognizes the extraordinary achievements of young people who are making a real impact in the lives of their peers. and in society in general.

Argentine Victoria Rojas, 17, from Posadas, Misiones, selected among the 50 best students in the world for the Global Student Prize 2023 (courtesy of the family)

Victoria’s story

Victoria relates that her parents, both teachers, had to work hard to consolidate their home and family. “It was a busy childhood,” recalls Victoria. Years before, her grandfather had had to emigrate from Paraguay to Argentina due to the political persecution of that country’s dictatorship.

That did not stop Victoria from carrying out all kinds of experiments and undertakings at home and at school. Since she was a shy girl, her mother decided to take her to the theater and that greatly enhanced her expressiveness. While her parents encouraged her creativity, she started playing in her neighborhood: at the kiosk and the supermarket.

At only 9 years old, together with a classmate, she started GuVic whose objective was to create stories for children, promoting reading and values. She later participated in the School of Robotics presenting a project to improve the quality of sleep through a pillow with different functions.

Then, at the age of 12, he was part of the Infinito por Descubrir science team, where he developed a research project called “the world in a drop”; His object of study was the ecosystems of local rivers. “I would go to the waterfront and the lagoons and then I would take the samples to analyze them under a microscope. I wanted to know everything, I even brought the saliva of my little dog Washington”, recalls Victoria.

She acknowledges that her family has accompanied her at different stages, inside and outside of school. Her parents decided, for example, that it was better for her not to use a cell phone until she was 13 so that she could develop her creativity, her critical thinking and not generate her own isolation. So she designed her cardboard phone. “We didn’t give her a cell phone, but we did give her books,” reviews Claudia, her mother, who added: “the important thing was that she develop her creativity, her way of doing good with others.”

Victoria also recognizes the importance of her teachers, who always gave her support: “The teachers I had changed my life, they told me not to give up and they accompanied me in difficult moments. Having the opportunity to receive an education is fundamental to building a just society.”

A precocious leader

Victoria gave her first speech in the Youth Parliament at the age of 15 and was later selected to participate in the “Youth Ambassadors 2022” program, a leadership development initiative focused on civic engagement, organized by the Embassy of the United States, which allows outstanding high school students to travel for three weeks to different cities in that country.

He is currently in his fifth year at the Instituto Politécnico San Arnoldo Janssen n°0418 with the guidance of Master of Works and is looking for the opportunity to give back to his community something of everything he has received.

For this reason, he created “INNOVATY” (innovation + “aty” -“team” in Guaraní) under the slogan ‘Mavericks innovating in community’. “To go beyond words and take action when we identify a problem”, reads the motto. It is a network of young people that seeks to promote transformative agents and whose goals are to lower the barrier of misinformation, with the ability to use the synergy of contacts and combine it with the energy and innovation of young people: “there are many kids who want to improve their environment and they don’t know how. We want to make these opportunities known and accompany them in the process. We are 12 volunteers from 7 provinces between the ages of 15 and 18, working in 4 areas: well-being, logistics, communication and financing, ”said Victoria.

Now he is preparing to travel to Dubai and attend the “Change the World Model United Nations” program in which hundreds of students from all over the world will participate to discuss the main issues on the international political agenda. The entire educational community of hers has been involved in the cause and with various initiatives they are raising the funds so that Victoria can travel in October. In turn, since 2021, she has participated in various instances of the United Nations Model and has obtained, together with her partner, the first provincial position and three honorable mentions.

The other finalists in the region

In Latin America, finalists were also Brian Martinez of Uruguay, Elisa Torres of Chile, Georgina Batista of the Dominican Republic, Maydelith Zuñiga Cabrera of Peru, Santiago Paez of Colombia, Bianca Bearare and Henrique Peixoto Godoi of Brazil, and Fernando Daniel of Lucio Villalobos and Gerardo Murga of Mexico.

Agustín Porres, regional director of Fundación Varkey for Latin America expressed: “Victoria’s story could represent that of many young people from Argentina and the region, where their own potential shines thanks to the support of their family and the encouragement of great teachers. And not only do we see a development of personal talent, in his story we clearly see that if they, the students, have real opportunities, that potential becomes an opportunity for the entire community”.

Heather Hatlo Porter, Director of Chegg.org and Head of Communications, said: “Congratulations! Chegg celebrates not only their achievements, but also the endless possibilities that exist when young minds are fueled by a passion for change. The 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the chance to have their stories told and their voices heard. Their dreams, wisdom, and inventiveness will illuminate a brighter future for all.”

Among the Argentines who reached the final in past editions are: Nicolás Monzón, from Quilmes, who managed to be among the 10 finalists for the award. Also Axel Córdoba, from Tucumán; Maximiliano Sánchez, from Salta; and Lisandro Acuña from the City of Buenos Aires. The 2021 winner was Ukrainian teenager Igor Klymenko, a 17-year-old student from Kyiv, Ukraine, who moved to the outskirts at the start of the Russian invasion to finish his senior year of high school. Taking refuge in the basement of his new house, Igor completed his studies while perfecting a mine-detecting drone that he had been working on for eight years.

The 10 finalists for the Global Student Prize are expected to be announced in August this year.

Victoria’s social networks

-Instagram: victoria_agus_rojas

-Instagram Innovaty: innovaty_arg

-Twitter: @vicky_rojas05

