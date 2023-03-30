The reporter learned yesterday that from April 7th to 8th, the oriental magic musical “Painted Skin” will be performed twice in a row at the Minnan Grand Theater. The repertoire is based on Pu Songling’s “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai Studio”, which combines traditional Chinese culture with modern artistic features to “create” a poetic oriental fantasy, and will bring a unique audio-visual feast to Xiamen audiences.

It is reported that the music director of this performance is Fu Lin, a famous figure in the Chinese music industry. He has composed classic songs such as “Little Conch”, “Blue Sky, Blue Sea, Blue Blue” and “Loulan Girl”. Now, for the first time, he “crossed borders” into the territory of musicals, and put “Painted Skin” on the stage of musicals. The performance combines rock and hip-hop, pop and classical, folk and bel canto and many other music forms, thus presenting a magical music show with floating lights and shadows, both illusion and reality. The stage design of the performance is also a stunning collision of tradition and modern culture. The dreamy and gorgeous stage reveals poetic romance, and the freehand aesthetics of the country style shows the mysterious aesthetics of the East. The scene also combines modern technologies such as naked-eye 3D and virtual imaging to create a 360-degree immersive visual experience for the audience.

It is understood that the Southern Fujian Grand Theater will also bring the drama “Chair” starring Zhang Tielin, Liu Jinshan, Li Qinqin, and Qin Yan, and the dance drama “The Door” starring Hu Yang, Hao Ruoqi, Ding Jie and other dancers, directed by Wang Yabin, Leading performance of the dance drama “The Lady of the Sea”, the original stage play “The Lost 24th White Key” of the Southern Fujian Grand Theater and other wonderful performances.(Reporter Pan Wei, correspondent Xie Yuhan)

