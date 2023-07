A 7.2-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami warning in northern Alaska, officials said late Saturday.

The quake struck 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said on social media.

The agency issued a tsunami risk advisory, saying the quake struck at a depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles).

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no risk to the archipelago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook