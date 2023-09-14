An elected councilor asks for details of the finances of the Municipality of Bariloche

The elected councilor Leandro Costa Brutten raised a request for reports to the Bariloche Treasury Secretariat linked to the state of municipal public debt.

In the first place, he consulted about the debt with suppliers of the Municipality. It also included the debt with the firm OPS for the rental of road machines.

«According to what was stated by the Secretary of the Treasury of Bariloche, the debt with OPS could range between 1,300 million and 4,000 million pesos. This situation – or the variation it alleges – is unacceptable in accounting terms, violating all generally accepted accounting principles. I require precise data on this point to determine the origin of the debt and the differences between the parties, “said Costa Brutten in the note that he presented at the ticket table.

He also consulted about the contracting modality to PAHO since “It could not have been done by direct purchase since the amount violates the limits imposed by the procurement ordinance and the public accounting law.

Another consultation revolved around the debt generated by the Castello Plan. He considered that “This is the worst plan implemented since the current municipal administration that has put the people of Bariloche in debt in dollars«.

At another point he asked for information about other debts arising from judicial proceedings, such as the company 3 de Mayo or the expropriation in the El Frutillar neighborhood, among others.

In addition, Costa Brutten requested that details of the money in the municipal accounts be provided.

«The request becomes necessary given the existence of a municipality without transparency and that has contracted a million-dollar debt. We adhere to the statements of the municipal Treasury Secretary who expressed in the media that The total debt of the Municipality would be approximately 6,000 million pesos“, he noted while estimating that the debt could reach “exceed 10,000 million pesos.”

“For this reason, we urgently request the following information to achieve an adequate and smooth transition, defining responsibilities to achieve sustainable governance,” Costa Brutten concluded and warned that in case of refusal or silence regarding the request for reports, he will file a habeas action. data.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

