“How I would like to be in the First Division, to beat Boca at La Bombonera…”. For many years, Instituto fans sang that song, while their team tried in vain to leave a category in which they remained for longer than expected.

The truth is that after the promotion that took place on November 19, most fans of La Gloria began to imagine what the duels with River, Racing de Avellaneda, Independiente, San Lorenzo, Vélez would be like again… and of course who also went to the fixture to see what day they faced Boca in Buenos Aires.

And the countdown to that game doesn’t stop and gets closer and closer. Next Sunday from 7:00 p.m. the Institute will go to La Bombonera to face Boca de Hugo Ibarra.

It is true that their fans will not be able to be present, except for some that may manage to enter “camouflaged” into one of the great coliseums of our football.

The last time the red-and-white played at La Bombonera was on August 28, 2005 in a season to be forgotten.

That afternoon Boca won 3-0 with two goals from Martín Palermo and another from Neri Cardozo.

Institute formed with: Gaston Pezzutti; Franco Sanchirico, Gabriel Lobos, Diego Capria and Sergio Santin; Lautaro Trullet, Damian Facciuto, Hugo Barrientos and Leonel Pilipauskas; Nicholas Castro; Sebastian Arrieta.

The curious fact is that Jorge Carranza was on the bench, who this Sunday will surely be the starter.

the last bump

In Alta Córdoba and its surroundings, people still tend to talk about that 3 to 1 that Instituto gave Boca in May 2005 at the hands of Adrián Peralta and Josemir Lujambio, figures that afternoon. That was one of the last great joys of the “glorious” people in the highest category.

That victory is remembered by all. However, there are many “under 40” who could never see a Glory victory at La Bombonera, not even on TV.

And you have to travel back to 1986 to find the last triumph of those from Alta Córdoba on the Boca stadium. At that time, Instituto was consolidated in the First Division and was a dangerous rival for anyone, to the point that in that campaign they also beat River at the Monumental.

two cries of glory

Barely three points separated Juan Carlos Montes’s team from entering the pre-Libertadores league in 1986, but La Gloria finished eighth only behind Rosario, Independiente, Boca, Racing, Ferro and San Lorenzo.

“Instituto returned to victory and this time it was a visitor. At La Bombonera, he demonstrated his technical and tactical superiority starting from this base: letting Boca reach the midfield where, with the presence of Benítez or Corti, he resolved any management, almost always led to strikeouts by Hoyos, with a weak performance, and by Melgar, also with a gray afternoon ”, La Voz published at the beginning of its breaking latest news after the 2-1 albirrojo.

They were 35 minutes into the first half when Gloria took the lead. The goal was scored by Márquez with a header in a set play from a free kick in which Sánchez threw a cross to Nieto, who dressed as an assistant.

Boca tried a reaction, he felt “touched” by the blow but he never found someone to help him calm down his game. Even so, they went forward with more desire than football and nine minutes from the end of the game they found the tie through Monroig.

It was then enough for Benítez, Cortez, Corti and Nieto to resume the rhythm they set in the first stage for Instituto to once again demonstrate its superiority.

And three minutes from closing, Rentera enabled Enrique Sánchez, who with a right hand beat Gatti and put final figures on the scoreboard. And also a touch of justice.

Record. In total they played 32 times, Instituto won 8, Boca won 13 and tied 11.

