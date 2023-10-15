An Exploration of Artistic Expression: The Journey of Tie Yang

【Art Travel Review】

Author: Li Xing (Art Director of Tieyang Art Museum, Hebei University of Science and Technology)

Renowned artist Tie Yang showcases his remarkable artistic skills and the labor he invests in his paintings. With a background in stage art, Tie Yang’s journey to becoming a professional painter was unexpected yet fulfilling.

Having graduated from the Stage Art Department of the prestigious Central Academy of Drama, Tie Yang initially pursued a career as a stage artist. He designed notable plays dedicated to the anniversary of the founding of New China and worked with prominent theater companies. However, an “accident” led him to shift his focus to painting.

Tie Yang’s artistic journey began with sketching, which he continues to incorporate into his works. His early life sketches have been exhibited both nationally and internationally, garnering him recognition and pleasure as he connects with nature through his art.

However, sketching alone did not fulfill Tie Yang’s desire for artistic self-expression. He believed that having his own unique creative subject matter was crucial. He described this as “possessing subject matter” and discovered it within the living conditions of his own nation, encapsulating themes from everyday life.

Tie Yang’s series of works, such as “Cornfield·People Going to the River,” “Kang,” and “Red Cabinet,” reflect his deep connection with his subjects. Through conversations with locals and his observation of their daily lives, he captures extraordinary moments in ordinary life. Tie Yang’s ability to find beauty in the mundane aligns with philosopher Diderot’s belief that art is about discovering the extraordinary within the ordinary.

Another significant theme in Tie Yang’s work is his nostalgic ode to his hometown of Zhaozhou through his paintings of pear blossoms. The thousand-year-old trees and their blossoms represent the rich history and traditions of the region.

Aside from his artistic talent, Tie Yang is also an accomplished writer. Critics praise his simple yet powerful literary style, which effectively captures the social and historical characteristics of the Jizhong Plain, where Tie Yang grew up. His ability to communicate his experiences and emotions through both art forms sets him apart as a true storyteller.

While many critics have attempted to summarize Tie Yang’s art, he is best known for his theory of “native expressionism.” This theory stems from his deep nostalgia for his roots and his strong desire for artistic expression.

Through his remarkable works and his ability to touch the emotions of his audience, Tie Yang has carved a significant place in the art world. His unique approach to painting, his connection with nature, and his ability to find beauty in the everyday have made him a revered artist in contemporary art.

“Guangming Daily” (October 15, 2023, Page 09)

Share this: Facebook

X

