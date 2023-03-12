A tender cherub guards the entrance, with their hands together, as if praying. Imposing, behind him, the last rest of Miguel Mango, who was in charge of the management of Neuquén Capital eight times, remains. both as Commissioner and Chairman of the Council Municipal. He last stepped on the land of the Confluence 88 years ago, on November 12, 1934, when everything was to be done. He was 60 years old, four years after his last management.

Of white walls, ornamented with sober columns and the symbol of a flower Above the door, his family vault stands out to the left of the main path of the Central Cemetery, a few meters from the entrance. It’s the only one with a dome.. It was declared of historical interest in 2003 by Ordinance 9593, a measure recalled in the Building Code, during the administration of Horacio Quiroga.

The property where Mango rests dates from 1906 and was the product of his own efforts. It had been the wish of ex-governor Carlos Bouquet Roldán to install it away from the population: “far up there, on that hill, we have resolved that those who die here go up to the grave, so we stay well next to the water and they close to the sun”, they remember what he said. However, the years passed and that space remained in the center of the city.

Photo: Florence Jump.

Miguel Mango, Mayor of Neuquén – Más Neuquén Magazine.

Four marble steps raise the entrance to the pantheon, with its identity engraved on the last step: “Mango Family”. Originally from Buenos Aires, this man came to lead the Municipal Council in 1914, but he had already been in power since 1906. He was one of the residents elected as councilors, along with Joaquín Portela, José M. Pérez and Domingo Mazzoni, under the presidency of Pedro Linares. AND Many remember him for having offered his house (current Diagonal Alvear 59) for the first meetings of the authoritiesone of the solutions until the emblematic gray Chateau was built, demolished meters from the current Monument to San Martín.

Were years of great movement to give shape to the transfer of the capital, from Chos Malal to the union of the Limay and Neuquén rivers. There was just a hamlet that suddenly it went on to have a thousand inhabitants, excited about the change and the movement of the train. In that scenario, a decree of the executive branch Nacional managed by Bouquet Roldán, in December 1905, was the necessary step to finish constituting the government municipal, according to the historian Beatriz Chávez.

Photo: Florence Jump.

Works and management

Over the years, he published the magazine “Más Neuquén”, Mango went through driving when necessary (even for a few months) either by election among prominent residents, by designation of the other councilors or by order from above, the territorial Government. There was still a long way to go for the electoral model that is applied today.

Few photos still circulate to remember it, but the one released by the local Historical Archive exposes it clearly, with a strong gaze and a serious expression, far from the campaign smiles of this time. His works include the expansion of the urban plan, public lighting, the water network stream, irrigation canals and afforestation works.

He was a member of the Unión Vecinal, merchant (Hotel Confluencia), supplier of meat, transporter and even a Masonpart of the Obreros Luz del Neuquén No. 95 lodge, as stated by historians Francisco N. Juárez and Ricardo Koon.

Villalongas and carriages

One of the first ordinances he signed, to regulate the movement of vehicles of the time, speaks of a Neuquén that is hard to imagine. “Carts, planters, villalongas, with four wheels and two horses, can only carry a thousand kilos”, it established.

The vehicles “destined for driving manure or any dirty matter” were prohibited from spilling the load on the way. AND the hired carriages, similar to taxis, could not carry corpses or affected patients for contagious diseases, “under penalty of a fine of 15 pesos for the first time and 20 for each recidivism.”

Finally, the horsemen could not “transit at the gallop in the urban radius with the exception of police officers or public employees on duty”.

Mango, sitting on the desk from other times – Photo: Paraje Confluencia Museum.

Photo: Florence Jump.



