Listen to the audio version of the article

Fifteen thousand km and two oceans are no obstacle if it is sport that binds two countries and two cultures: the polo played in Argentina is no different from that practiced in India, and La Martina, born as a sportswear brand for the pole in Buenos Aires, he knows well its unifying power. «For decades we have cultivated relations with the Indian maharajas who play polo, today some are our ambassadors in the country – explains Adrian Simonetti, president of the La Martina group founded by his father Lando in 1985 -. A presence that today also translates into single-brand stores: by the first quarter of 2023 we will open 8, together with 60 shop-in-shops, where we will also launch collections influenced by local culture».

Adrian Simonetti, president of La Martina Group and former Chief Innovation Officer for the development, design and performance of the technical equipment designed for the safety of polo players.

From India to the Middle East, an expansion not only geographical

India is one of the countries where La Martina is expanding rapidly, together with China (where 15 stores are expected within the next year), Brazil (where three more stores are opening after the Sao Paulo boutique, as well as a network of 100 sales outlets including wholesale and franchises) and the Middle East, another area where the brand is introduced and supported by the historic local passion for “its” sport: «Within the next 10 years the Middle East will be a crucial for La Martina, especially Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi – continues the manager, who has outlined a detailed “vision” for the family brand -. Through Polo World Ventures, our group’s polo services agency, we have retail expansion plans, but we are also working on wider fronts: in fact, we would like to bring the next Polo World Championship to Dubai in 2026, the latest edition of which was held in the United States. Polo World had the backing of Dubai’s ruling family, who commissioned me to create a polo hub in the emirate, with global events and dedicated infrastructure. And for about a year we have been taking care of a very ambitious project, a La Martina polo resort in Saudi Arabia, to be developed as part of the Vision 2030 program of the country’s government”.

Sustainability and a new sport to conquer the new generations

In Simonetti’s vision, the extension of La Martina from a clothing and accessory brand to a container of experiences is very clear, also to attract the younger generations: «We are focusing on the Millennials, with whom we come into contact during the academic years through our sponsorship of polo teams in schools and academies such as Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge, and which then remain linked to La Martina – says Simonetti -. Gen Z seems more attracted by experiences than by products, especially unpublished ones. We are thinking of an ad hoc offer for them, and above all we are launching a new sport, Rodapolo, which is practiced not on horseback, but on board a 100% electric unicycle. It’s cheaper, more comfortable and versatile, so it has great potential. Next month we will open the first Rodapolo Club in Palm Beach in Florida, it will be a test to export it to the world». A sustainable idea that is part of La Martina’s Esg strategy: «Our fabrics and some lines are now entirely recyclable and produced with renewable energy – explains the president -. We have also adopted a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the purchase of a product, for example, for every helmet purchased we plant a tree in Patagonia, in collaboration with the NGO “Amigos de la Patagonia” and deliver a certificate. To date we have planted over 30,000.”

The new store in Milan and the retail strategy

With the new year, the new Milan flagship will also open, in Brera, a space designed by Fabio Novembre: «It is the symbol of our future retail strategy – explains Simonetti -. We will have 500 m2 on two levels, with large screens, an area where we will propose Argentine flavours, personalization services for players but also the possibility of booking a polo experience through our partners around the world». The store will also host numerous events, according to the strategy of strengthening the brand awareness by La Martina, who organized a spectacular fashion show in Palermo in September: «The show in Sicily was very important, to reaffirm our intense bond with Italy (Lando Simonetti has Italian origins, ed)». Meanwhile, a “spectacular” 2022 is coming to an end: “We recorded +15% in Europe, +35% in Latin America, with peaks of +45% in our Argentina”, explains Simonetti, who also looks to 2023 with confidence: “We expect an increase in revenues of about 20%».