More than two years ago we began a profound transformation process that involved cultural changes, new teams and new horizons in the company. As part of this process, we realized the importance of democratizing financial knowledge and information, in order to generate an increasingly integrated and transparent ecosystem. This is how the Interbanking Index, with the idea of ​​making an iReport that accounts for the behavior of the more than 500,000 companies that have bank accounts in the Argentine financial systemand They operate in the 58 banks that are part of our network.

Both for SMEs and large companiesthe index provides information on the financial management of organizations.

For example, although the 17% of the transactions operated through Interbanking in the last semester of 2022 corresponds to payment of salaries, the amount of the category represents only 3.8% of the totalhe. For his part, the volume of transfers for payments made to the AFIP is 6%, but they add up to more than 21% of the total amount. Knowing how the economies of companies are made up is key to the management that entrepreneurs or treasurers of large companies have to carry out.

Another look at banking

The index also showed us a way of analyzing the evolution of banking access, which is increasing if we take into account that today, the average is 7.8 accounts per company or organization, which represents 1.5% more than four years ago.

only during the second semester of 2022, 23,774 new legal CUITs were incorporated into the banking system -new companies in the banking system-, which represents 4.8% more than in the second half of 2021. In total, more than 44,000 companies opened bank accounts throughout the year and, comparing the registrations and cancellations, We discovered that 2022 was the year with the highest growth of banked companies in the last five years.

Argentina has the lowest level of bank access and loans in the region

Without a doubt, the trend is for the numbers to continue to grow: While companies find tools to manage multiple accounts from the same platform, such as the Interbanking mobile application -it would be like a home banking of home bankings-, banks are also in a process of opening up and flexibility. The accessibility to open accounts, both for large companies and for SMEs and micro-SMEs, and to receive different financing proposals, is accompanied by new tools that they simplify the old and tedious processes of approval of operations, payment of salaries or taxes.

In this context, finance, administration and treasury teams cannot help but adapt to digital transformation and streamline its operations, which have an impact on the entire value chain of a company or entity.

Just in the second semester of 2022 the companies operated for an amount greater than 107 billion pesos talking about Wire transfers -there were more than 67 million transfers in that period-, and if we look at it from an integrated point of view, contemplating the total amount of money that moves through electronic transfers throughout the country, business-to-business operations -that is, those that go through Interbanking-, represent 79% of the total amount, according to data from the latest report from Central Bank Retail Payments (BCRA).

Immediate transfers follow, which are those that come from mobile banking -digital wallets- and internet banking -home banking platforms-.

To say that digitization is coming is an understatement. The digitization of finance is already a fact and a necessity for all financial and non-financial organizations, and those of us who are dedicated to creating these ecosystems have to work together to achieve the greatest possible integration and transparency, simplifying processes without losing sight of the security and trust.

* CEO de Interbanking