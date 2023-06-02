Home » An influencer used AI to get her followers to chat with her “clone” and earned more than $70,000
An influencer used AI to get her followers to chat with her "clone" and earned more than $70,000

Caryn Marjorie, an influencer with 1.8 million followers on Snapchat, She knew how to take advantage of the benefits of artificial intelligence to recreate a clone of herself and talk to her followers in exchange for money.

The development is called CarynAI and was designed with the characteristics of its owner’s personality. In this way, fans can chat for hours with their virtual clone and many of them even claim to have a love affair with the chatbot.

On his Twitter account, Caryn explained that she uploaded over 2,000 hours of her content., voice and personality to become the “first content creator transformed into an AI”. Very proud of her creation, the influencer stated: “now millions of people will be able to talk to me at the same time.”

CarynAI launched in early May as private test via Telegram and, thanks to its success, it was extended to a website to attract followers of other platforms of the influencer. According to the creator, her goal is to “cure loneliness,” although talking and having a virtual relationship with her clone comes at a high price.

“Interact with CarynAI in real time through secure messages and enjoy private and personalized conversations with your favorite influencer”, says the website that offers the paid service.

chat with CarynAI has a value of 1 dollar per minute and, according to the portal Fortune, in just seven days the influencer managed to raise more than 70 thousand dollars. In addition, the influencer recently assured on Twitter that she already has 18,000 virtual boyfriends.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the young woman pointed out that CarynAI could cost less in the future when more “online boyfriends” accumulate and stated that the service could become “free for the most loyal followers”.

The company behind this technology is called Forever Voices who has already developed similar chatbots, especially in political figures who use the tool to dialogue with their potential campaign supporters.

Despite the technological innovation and the new way that this AI imposes to connect with people, the US media criticized CarynAi for the high costs of the service and because they consider that the figure is false. As a result of this, the influencer explained through a video posted on Twitter that “the money she raised was obtained honestly through her clone developed with artificial intelligence.”

AI is opening up new business opportunities like this, however, the double standard between making money and using people’s emotional needs is once again relegated to the technological domain of developers. So what will be the limit?

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.


