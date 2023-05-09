An injured motorcyclist on Route 7 after a collision with a car that crossed the red light

A motorcyclist was injured after being iImpacted on Route 7, in Centenario, by a Chevrolet Corsa who ran the red light. The man is admitted to the Castro Rendón hospital.

Commissioner Inspector Hector Pérez reported that the accident was near the Centenario cemetery. He indicated that the driver of the Corsa did not respect the signal, crossed in red and it was there that he hit the motorcycle. “The car didn’t go by at high speed,” he said.

commented that They did a breathalyzer test and it was negative.

He said that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, “which helped him avoid more serious injuries” and said that the man never lost consciousness.

He was transferred to the Centenario hospital and later was derived to Castro Rendón in Neuquén capital.

Transit personnel, health personnel and volunteer firefighters worked at the site.



