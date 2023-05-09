Home » An injured motorcyclist on Route 7 after a collision with a car that crossed the red light
Entertainment

An injured motorcyclist on Route 7 after a collision with a car that crossed the red light

by admin
An injured motorcyclist on Route 7 after a collision with a car that crossed the red light

A motorcyclist was injured after being iImpacted on Route 7, in Centenario, by a Chevrolet Corsa who ran the red light. The man is admitted to the Castro Rendón hospital.

Commissioner Inspector Hector Pérez reported that the accident was near the Centenario cemetery. He indicated that the driver of the Corsa did not respect the signal, crossed in red and it was there that he hit the motorcycle. “The car didn’t go by at high speed,” he said.

commented that They did a breathalyzer test and it was negative.

He said that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, “which helped him avoid more serious injuries” and said that the man never lost consciousness.

He was transferred to the Centenario hospital and later was derived to Castro Rendón in Neuquén capital.

Transit personnel, health personnel and volunteer firefighters worked at the site.


Comments

To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  "Grandfather and grandson love" followed by "mother-in-law and grandson love"?A 61-year-old Japanese grandma looks amazing, dating a 32-year-old boyfriend-Shanghai Oriental Net

You may also like

Column: F1 drivers upset with splurge in Miami

Tsui Hark is going to remake “The Legend...

Without a dance of candidates, they demand to...

A man died in a rollover on Route...

20 excellent films screened in Hangzhou theaters, more...

A Party: The Wembayanma Farewell Tour in France

How much did the euro blue close at...

Sound Dream Maker: Remaining Sound Weaves Happiness and...

San Lorenzo tied again and River extended its...

Cande Tinelli referred to her health: “It is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy